5 Simple Tips for Reducing Dust From Building Up In Your Home
Looking to super-charge your dusting? Employing a robot vacuum is one simple way to do it.
We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but having a completely dust-free home is impossible—no matter how often you clean. That said, there are some measures you can take to eliminate excess dust. The key? Be as proactive—and consistent—as possible. From ditching your shoes indoors to enlisting the help of a robot vacuum, these five simple, easy-to-follow tips and tricks can help you reduce dust from building up in your home.
1. Kick off those shoes.
Avoid tracking excess dust, pollen, dirt, debris, and germs throughout your space by adopting a shoe-free household. One of the primary sources of dust found inside homes can be traced back to outdoor air and materials, so taking off your shoes—and subsequently carrying them to your closet or shoe rack—upon setting foot indoors is an easy and effective way to prevent dust from building up.
2. Keep your pets groomed and tidy.
Pet owners, beware: Your furry friend can be a major source of dust since they shed and track dirt from outside. Pet dander, which is derived from tiny skin cells, can stay in the air for hours on end, ultimately leading to the accumulation of dust. Fortunately, daily brushing, regular bathing, and frequent grooming (ask your vet for more specifics, since how often you brush your pet will vary based on the type of animal and breed) can help reduce dust. Just be sure that any and all pet-brushing and bathing is done either outside or in an easy-to-clean spot such as a tub, sink, or wood floor (read: not carpet).
3. Change your sheets.
We don’t know who needs to hear this, but consider this your sign to change your sheets. Humans shed around 500 million dead skin cells each day, which means your bed linens are, yes, inundated with dust mites. While we can’t help sloughing off dead skin as we snooze, we can reduce the amount of dust accumulation on our sheets by washing them once a week. Similarly, it’s also a good idea to wash your pillows, comforter/duvet, and mattress pad frequently (between every four and eight weeks is ideal).
4. Use an air purifier.
Americans spend nearly 90 percent of their entire lives indoors, and the average home collects 40 pounds of dust each year. Enter air purifiers, which are designed to collect and trap floating dust particles, pollen, dander, and more. For optimal results, snag one with a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filter, which removes 99.9 percent of dust—along with pollen, mold, bacteria, and more—with a size of 0.3 microns. (In layman’s terms, that’s really, really tiny.)
5. Super-charge your dusting with a robot vacuum.
Dusting your furnishings, blinds, upholstery, sofas, and other furnishings is key to keeping your space clean, but it’s simply not enough. To avoid spreading around and displacing dust after dusting—which is, of course, counterintuitive—you’ll want to utilize a robot vacuum for near-effortless cleaning. Look for a vacuum with such innovative features as bagless technology, self-emptying abilities, and built-in HEPA filters.
Roborock has a line of robot vacuums and mops designed to meet your most challenging cleaning needs at every price point. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra—which is on sale for $950 (was $1300) at Amazon—is a powerful robot vacuum and mop combo cleaner that can keep your floors free from dirt, dust, pet hair, and more, and prevent dust from building up in your home.
Treat yourself to hassle-free, automated cleaning with Roborock’s range of robot vacuums and maps. From November 20 to November 27, 2023, the company is offering extended Black Friday deals on Amazon with savings of up to 45 percent off specific devices.