You Could Earn Over $100,000 as a 'Pizza Influencer'
Slice is looking for a pizza-loving social media expert. Eating lots of pizza is kind of mandatory.
By Jake Rossen
If you love pizza so much you want to make a career out of it, you have a couple of options. You can open your own pizzeria, or you can consider taking a job as a pizza influencer that could earn you up to $110,000 annually.
Slice, an online ordering app, is now taking applications for a social media expert who can help raise the company’s profile online. The winning candidate will create TikTok videos, as well as be active on Instagram. They’ll be expected to conduct interviews with pizzeria owners and develop web campaigns to increase consumer engagement. Being located in New York City is ideal but not mandatory, providing you live in another large and pizza-centric metro area.
Slice adds that the role involves production duties (hosting, filming, and editing), as well as maintaining relationships with other food influencers and generating ideas for contests. The ideal candidate will have three years or more of video editing experience and a diet heavy on dough.
In exchange for all this pizza-related effort, Slice is offering a comprehensive benefits package (401k, health insurance) and a salary in the range of $85,000 to $110,000 annually.
Slice aims to raise the digital profile of independent pizza parlors, which the company claims do only a fraction of the online ordering business of the major chains. The company currently has a team of around 900 people, with 19,000 pizza partners and five offices around the globe. Inc. Magazine named Slice one of the best workplaces in 2023, which checks out given the amount of pizza likely consumed by employees.