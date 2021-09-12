Why You Shouldn't Stop Your Dog From Sniffing on Walks

Though it’s nice to stop and smell the roses while walking your dog, some owners don’t like it when their dogs try to sniff everything. It might be tempting to cut your pet’s sniffing sprees short, especially when you’re in a hurry. However, dogs miss out on important information when they don’t get to smell their surroundings.

According to the American Kennel Club, allowing your dog to sniff around on walks is essential for their wellbeing. Smelling is a dog’s key to understanding what goes on around them, whether they’re meeting a new person or learning about their canine neighbors. Preventing your dog from sniffing also limits the mental stimulation they get from walks.

Dogs and humans process the world in different ways. According to Pet MD, dogs generally have better night vision and motion sensitivity, but humans tend to have greater binocular vision, more color visibility, and sharper visual acuity. Therefore, it doesn’t make sense for dogs to rely solely on their eyesight for navigation the same way most humans do.

On the other hand, there’s no competition between a dog’s snout and a human’s nose. While humans have roughly 6 million olfactory receptors, dogs can have up to 300 million, making the canine sense of smell extraordinary. The section of their brains that’s designated for analyzing smells is also 40 times larger than the same part in humans. It’s no wonder why dogs want to take advantage of this superpower every chance they get.

To increase the quality of your pet’s next walk, consider allowing them to bask in the aromas of the outside world—no matter how long it takes. This is especially beneficial if you live in a city or have an anxious dog. Dogs that can’t run freely in large, open spaces need regular walks outside for exercise and mental stimulation. Additionally, a leisurely sniffari can destress anxious pets—just as long as they’re in peaceful spaces where they can lower their guard.

Read More About Dogs:

manual