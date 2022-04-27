Get Ready for Summer by Saving Up to $320 on Solo Stove Fire Pits
With the summer just weeks away, now is the best time to get your backyard space ready for barbecues, roasting s'mores, and stargazing. And if you're looking to invest in a fire pit to add some ambiance to your summer nights outdoors, Solo Stove’s top-rated models are now on sale, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars.
The highlight of this sale is the brand's biggest fire pit, the Yukon, which you can save $320 on right now. The Yukon typically goes for $750, so if you're in the market for a pit that you can fit a big group of friends around, this is probably the best deal you're going to get on it this year.
Next is the medium-sized Bonfire fire pit for $240 and the smaller Ranger fire pit for $200, resulting in savings of $160 and $100, respectively. In addition, there are discounts of up to 45 percent on fire pit bundles that include accessories like stands, covers, shields, tools, and roasting sticks.
When picking the right fire pit that fits your summer needs, it’s good to think about how many people will be using it and where. The Yukon clocks in at 38 pounds and measures 27 inches wide by 17 inches high. It’s the perfect option if you’re mainly using it in one spot in your backyard and want to accommodate six to 12 people. The five-star-rated Bonfire is the next size down and is best for groups of four or five people. This 20-pound model is also an excellent choice if, in addition to using it in your backyard, you want to travel with it. The Ranger fire pit is a notch smaller, weighing 15 pounds and coming in at 15 inches wide by 12.5 inches high. It's clearly the most portable of the three options; however, you'll probably only fit around three people around it.
Once you've figured out what size is right for you, you can check out Solo Stove’s fire pit sale and bundle discounts while they're still available.