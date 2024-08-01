Can You Solve This Old-Timey Riddle? #1

&lt;section data-block=&#34;TextEntry&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Four wings I have,Which swiftly mount on highOn sturdy pinions,Yet I never fly;And tho’ my body often moves around,Upon the self-same spot I’m always found;And, like a nurse who chews the infants’ meat,I chew for man before that he can eat.&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;Write your answer below.&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;A windmill&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Windmill&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Windmills&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Wind Mill&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;A wind mill&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Wind Mills&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;