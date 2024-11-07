Can You Solve This Old-Timey Riddle? #11

In 1907, an American writer named George Schorb published Riddles and Drawing Room Magic, an illustrated compendium of jokes, puzzles, card games, parlor games, sleight-of-hand tricks, and tongue-twisters—or in his words, “curiosities of literature and gymnastics for the tongue.”

The first part of the book contains a series of question-and-answer style riddles and lateral thinking puzzles. Some remain well known among puzzle-lovers to this day—like “Before Australia was discovered, what was the world’s largest island?”*—while others are very much a product of the early 1900s: “Why is a scrupulous temperance man apt to break his pledge?”** asks one puzzle. (Scroll down to see the answers to both.)

The straightforward riddle below, thankfully, is one that has stood the test of time. Can you solve it?

*Australia

**Because three scruples make a dram.

Take Our Latest Quizzes: