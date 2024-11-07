Can You Solve This Old-Timey Riddle? #11
This riddle dates back to the early 20th century—can you figure out the answer?
In 1907, an American writer named George Schorb published Riddles and Drawing Room Magic, an illustrated compendium of jokes, puzzles, card games, parlor games, sleight-of-hand tricks, and tongue-twisters—or in his words, “curiosities of literature and gymnastics for the tongue.”
The first part of the book contains a series of question-and-answer style riddles and lateral thinking puzzles. Some remain well known among puzzle-lovers to this day—like “Before Australia was discovered, what was the world’s largest island?”*—while others are very much a product of the early 1900s: “Why is a scrupulous temperance man apt to break his pledge?”** asks one puzzle. (Scroll down to see the answers to both.)
The straightforward riddle below, thankfully, is one that has stood the test of time. Can you solve it?
*Australia
**Because three scruples make a dram.
