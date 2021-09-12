Can You Solve This Old-Timey Riddle? #4

Rufus Merrill was a 19th-century writer and publisher from Concord, New Hampshire, who published a robust library of short schoolbooks and pamphlets for children throughout the 1800s. Merrill was best known for his A History of Animals, but his other works included collections of nursery rhymes, picture books, children’s histories of America, and A Riddle Book, published in 1843.

A Riddle Book was barely a dozen pages long (making it, like all his other works, a relatively affordable addition to a child’s library). Nevertheless, it contained some rather fiendish puzzles and riddles, including the one below. Can you figure it out?

Try More Riddles and Brainteasers Here:

manual