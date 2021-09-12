Can You Solve This Old-Timey Riddle? #6

In the early 1600s, an anonymous Book of Merrie Riddles was published in London, which proved popular enough to warrant a second volume, A New Booke of Merry Riddles, in the mid-1660s. Both books comprised a series of fiendishly enigmatic descriptions of various people and characters, feelings, objects, and figures from history. But while the first volume focused on fairly religious subjects (with answers including the likes of Pontius Pilate, Eve, and “the sacrificing of Isaac”), the second was somewhat less serious—though no less difficult. With that in mind, what object is being described here?

