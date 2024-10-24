Can You Solve This Old-Timey Riddle? #9

Lewis Jesse Bridgman was an American children’s author and illustrator, best known for his ingenious collection of picture puzzles, Seems-So’s, published in 1906. His Guess Book of Riddles, an illustrated compendium of short puzzles and brainteasers, was one of his final works, released in 1929. The short verse below is the first riddle in this collection, which was accompanied by two short hints: the answer is not the ocean, and it is not a flying fish. With that in mind, can you figure out what is being described in the riddle below? Good luck!

