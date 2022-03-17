Get a Dose of ‘90s Girl Power With LEGO’s New Spice Girls Set
While Nirvana was leading a wave of grunge rock in Seattle in the 1990s, a pop-mania explosion was happening on the other side of the world, thanks to the Spice Girls. The iconic British girl band helped empower a whole generation with a sense of "girl power" and had fans worldwide, including South African President Nelson Mandela. Now, get ready to spice up your LEGO collection with the latest BrickHeadz set featuring the superstar squad.
In honor of the 25th anniversary of the album Spiceworld, LEGO has released a Spice Girls BrickHeadz set for $50. It includes building-brick replicas of Posh (Victoria Beckham), Scary (Melanie Brown), Sporty (Melanie Chisholm), Ginger (Geri Halliwell), and Baby (Emma Bunton) Spice wearing some of their most recognizable outfits.
Whether you're a new fan of the group or you've been cranking their hits since the '90s, this 578-piece set will make a cute addition to your collection. First, there’s Baby Spice in her signature pigtails, wearing a pink dress and holding a lollipop. Next is Ginger Spice, showing off her classic Union Jack outfit, and Scary Spice in a leopard-print catsuit. Then there’s Posh Spice, living up to her nickname in a sophisticated black dress, and Sporty Spice in a ponytail, rocking blue pants and an orange crop-top. The set comes with two microphone stands, and each figurine stands at about 3 inches tall with their display baseplates.
If you wanna be the ultimate Spice Girls lover, consider getting with these new LEGO Brickheadz while they're still up for grabs.