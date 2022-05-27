This Stanley Jump Starter Can Also Inflate Your Car’s Tires, and Now It’s on Sale
Whether it's a dead battery or a flat tire, cars can have issues sometimes. Fortunately, many of these problems have simple solutions and can be fixed by using the right tools. Now with Amazon’s latest deal, you can solve two of the most common vehicle-related setbacks with ease, and all thanks to one compact gadget.
The Stanley J5C09 portable power station and jump starter is currently on sale for $87. Originally priced at $130, this two-in-one product has been marked down by 33 percent, so you'll save about $43. It's even more of a bargain when you consider that you're basically getting two different devices for the price of one.
As a jump starter, this gadget can help you when you need it most. It's available in two sizes and can deliver 500 starting amperes (amps) and up to 1200 peak amps of electrical power. This is significant, considering that generally speaking, you only need about 400 to 600 amps to start your car.
Many of the more than 14,000 Amazon reviewers who have tried this 4.4-star-rated device say it works for cars, trucks, vans, and even lawnmowers. "When my alternator belt snapped on my mom and the battery drained, stranding her on the side of the Interstate, I was able to connect this to my battery, close my hood most of the way, and safely drive the van home," one user wrote. Another shopper, referring to it as the "most important device" in their car, raved: "I work out of my car and I'm always killing my battery or having a low tire. It has saved me and others in need SEVERAL times between charging. It's never let me down."
At the top of this unit, you'll find a display panel with battery level indicators, as well as the power switch and a reverse-polarity alarm, to notify you when there’s an incorrect connection. There are even USB ports and outlets so you can charge other electronics from this power source. (The brand recommends charging it every 30 days with an extension cord.) Better still, if you’re working in the dark, there’s also a built-in light-emitting diode (LED) light that rotates 270 degrees to give you a better view.
As useful as this gadget is for kickstarting car batteries, that's not all it offers. If you've got a flat tire, you can use this to inflate it. The compressor can produce up to 120 pounds per square inch (PSI) of air (how much air you'll need depends on the size of your vehicle and its wheels), and most shoppers say this easy-to-use feature is one of the best parts about this device. "The pump is excellent," one reviewer noted. "I've already saved so much money from not using the air supply at the local gas station to top off and adjust my car's air pressure." Multiple customers say that you can also use it to inflate air mattresses, lawn equipment wheels, and even deflated basketballs.
Get the Stanley J5C09 portable power station and jump starter on Amazon for $87 and save $43 today.