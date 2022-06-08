Fan Theory Explains How R2-D2 and C-3PO Ended Up in Indiana Jones
George Lucas created both franchises, but Star Wars and Indiana Jones are literally worlds apart. While the Indiana Jones movies follow an adventuring archaeologist in the 1930s, Star Wars is a mystical space opera set "a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away." Despite their differences, a post from Reddit user MTK67 argues that the two series take place in the same universe.
As CBR.com reports, the new fan theory connects the characters of Star Wars and Indiana Jones across lightyears and millennia. According to this read of the movies, the Jedi found a way to contain the spirits of the last Sith Lords following the events of Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983). Even sealed away in a special container, these Force Ghosts posed a threat, so the Jedi recruited two trusted droids to transport the box to a distant planet.
R2-D2 and C-3PO end up taking the box to Earth, where they encounter ancient humans. Unfamiliar with robots, the people of Earth view the droids as visitors sent from heaven. The box and the great power it contains become the Ark of the Covenant that Indiana Jones searches for centuries later.
This theory may seem far-fetched, but it's supported by a reference to Star Wars in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). An engraving of R2-D2 and C-3PO can be spotted near the Ark of the Covenant's ancient resting place. Though the Easter egg is likely just a wink to George Lucas's involvement in both films, it backs up the theory that the two droids made contact with an ancient Earth civilization centuries earlier.
