‘Succession’ Prop Auction Features Waystar Royco ID Badges, One Ludicrously Capacious Bag, and More
You can buy Roman’s outfit and the blender as seen in the image below.
Succession fanatics now have the chance to purchase a piece of their favorite show: Heritage Auctions is hosting an auction that features 236 props, costumes, and set decorations spanning all four seasons of the acclaimed HBO series.
One lucky Roman Roy apologist will take home the Walmart kids’ shirt and Old Navy shorts he wore while hiding out in his mother’s Barbados abode after his father’s funeral in season 4. The current bid is a neat $925. Roman’s notecards for his unrealized speech at said funeral are on offer, too—for $2800, no less.
Siobhan Roy may not have appreciated the scorpion paperweight husband Tom Wambsgans gave her as a gift, but the TomShiv shipper in your life surely would—especially considering it would cost you more than $1250 to get it for them. (It’s worth noting that the amber-colored prop on the auction block didn’t actually make it into the show. The one seen on screen is clear.) There are also enough of Tom’s boxy suits and Shiv’s iconic ensembles to fill a whole closet.
And there’s enough Kendall Roy memorabilia to fill several shrines, from his Waystar Royco ID badge ($1200) and Lanvin sneakers ($750) to mood boards for his 40th birthday party ($410). Logan Roy’s belongings include jackets, medals, a 1909 bayonet, and a can of cranberry sauce from one very tense game of “I Went to Market.” (No use trying to eat its contents: The whole thing is made of foam.)
Cousin Greg’s props from season 1 serve as a stark reminder of where the California Pizza Kitchen–loving character started the series. His Doderick mascot costume ($2700), Alcatel flip phone ($105), and monogrammed L.L. Bean backpack ($360) are all up for grabs. (No sign of any deck shoes.) Even by the end, though, Greg hadn’t acclimated to stealth-wealth culture well enough to choose dates who could fit in: Poor Bridget Random****’s “ludicrously capacious” Burberry bag, as described by Tom, is currently going for $1750.
One understated highlight of Succession is the characters’ portrayals in publications that exist in real life: Kendall, “The Heir With the Flair,” grinning widely on the cover of Forbes, the whole family looking smarmy and ruthless on the cover of New York magazine, etc. These, too, you can own. (Not to mention Playbills from Willa’s original Broadway play Sands.)
The live auction kicks off at 12 p.m. EST on Saturday, January 13, but you can also place bids on the items until 10 minutes before that start time. Explore the whole collection here.