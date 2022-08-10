The 25 Sunniest Cities in the U.S.
Exposure to the sun’s rays can boost your mental and physical well-being—especially in the age of sunscreen. If you’re looking for a change of scenery, don’t underestimate the importance of natural light. Here are the 25 sunniest cities across the United States.
To compile the list below, Moving.com evaluated the number of sunny days major U.S. cities enjoy each year. Phoenix, Arizona, ranks as the country’s sunniest metropolis, with residents seeing blue skies 85 percent of the time. In exchange they have to contend with an average of 110 days of triple digit temperatures a year. Located just two hours south of the Arizona capital, Tucson claims the second spot on the list.
Nevada is another hot destination for sun seekers. After Las Vegas in the third place, Reno claims the fifth slot and Ely comes in 13th. Florida doesn’t break the top five, but the Sunshine State still manages to live up to its nickname with three cities in the rankings.
Sunshine is just one environmental factor to consider when moving to a new place. After reading the list below, check out the best and worst cities for air pollution on Earth.
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Tucson, Arizona
- Las Vegas
- El Paso, Texas
- Reno, Nevada
- Pueblo, Colorado
- Sacramento, California
- Key West, Florida
- Flagstaff, Arizona
- Fresno, California
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Midland-Odessa, Texas
- Ely, Nevada
- Roswell, New Mexico
- Los Angeles, California
- Amarillo, Texas
- Lubbock, Texas
- Miami, Florida
- San Diego, California
- Denver, Colorado
- Grand Junction, Colorado
- Tampa, Florida
- Dodge City, Kansas
- Abilene, Texas
- Little Rock, Arkansas