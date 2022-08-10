Mental Floss
TRAVEL

The 25 Sunniest Cities in the U.S.

Michele Debczak
An aerial shot of downtown Phoenix, Arizona.
An aerial shot of downtown Phoenix, Arizona. / Art Wager/E+, iStock via Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit

Exposure to the sun’s rays can boost your mental and physical well-being—especially in the age of sunscreen. If you’re looking for a change of scenery, don’t underestimate the importance of natural light. Here are the 25 sunniest cities across the United States.

To compile the list below, Moving.com evaluated the number of sunny days major U.S. cities enjoy each year. Phoenix, Arizona, ranks as the country’s sunniest metropolis, with residents seeing blue skies 85 percent of the time. In exchange they have to contend with an average of 110 days of triple digit temperatures a year. Located just two hours south of the Arizona capital, Tucson claims the second spot on the list.

Nevada is another hot destination for sun seekers. After Las Vegas in the third place, Reno claims the fifth slot and Ely comes in 13th. Florida doesn’t break the top five, but the Sunshine State still manages to live up to its nickname with three cities in the rankings.

Sunshine is just one environmental factor to consider when moving to a new place. After reading the list below, check out the best and worst cities for air pollution on Earth.

The 25 Sunniest Cities in the U.S.

  1. Phoenix, Arizona
  2. Tucson, Arizona
  3. Las Vegas
  4. El Paso, Texas
  5. Reno, Nevada
  6. Pueblo, Colorado
  7. Sacramento, California
  8. Key West, Florida
  9. Flagstaff, Arizona
  10. Fresno, California
  11. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  12. Midland-Odessa, Texas
  13. Ely, Nevada
  14. Roswell, New Mexico
  15. Los Angeles, California
  16. Amarillo, Texas
  17. Lubbock, Texas
  18. Miami, Florida
  19. San Diego, California
  20. Denver, Colorado
  21. Grand Junction, Colorado
  22. Tampa, Florida
  23. Dodge City, Kansas
  24. Abilene, Texas
  25. Little Rock, Arkansas
facebooktwitterreddit