Save 20 Percent On Almost Everything During This Sur La Table Flash Sale
Having the kitchen of your dreams can be expensive, but right now at Sur La Table, you can save a lot of money and still enjoy the perks that come from having top-of-the-line appliances. On March 23 only, you can get up to 20 percent off almost everything by using the promo code "SPRING20" at checkout.
You can grab discounted bakeware, kitchen tools, small appliances, and other items from well-known brands. One such item is the KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer, which has over 1000 reviews, a near-perfect five-star rating, and comes in nine colors. It usually costs $430, but this discount lets you save $86. Additionally, save on household items like silicone Stasher bags, which are a great eco-friendly alternative to single-use plastic sandwich bags and storage containers. They come in various shapes, sizes, and colors, and even come in sets of three.
Some items that have already been marked down, like the Nespresso Vertuo Next espresso maker and Aeroccino 3 milk frother bundle by Breville, are also included in this deal. This particular coffee machine is compact enough for smaller kitchen tops while still giving you your morning caffeine boost. It also comes with a milk frother so you can create fun espresso drinks at home. This bundle was initially priced at $330 but has been reduced by $100, and with the promo code, you’ll get to save another $46.
Make sure to head over to Sur La Table and take advantage of this 20-percent-off spring sale before it ends.