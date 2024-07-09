Taco Bell's New Early Retirement Community Is Open to Everyone 21 And Over
Taco Bell is challenging the idea that you have to actually be retired in order to enjoy the retirement lifestyle. As Food & Wine reports, the fast food chain is launching The Cantinas, a temporary “retirement” community in San Diego open to everyone 21 and older.
Temporary isn’t an understatement. It’s only in operation for one weekend: Saturday, August 17, to Sunday, August 18. You and a guest can stay the night for $150, or you can purchase a $50 day pass that earns you and a guest access to the establishment from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday or 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
As for what you’re gaining access to, The Cantinas promises golf, tennis, pickleball, knitting, painting, nature walks, bocce ball, croquet, and “other retiree-inspired activities,” per the website. (Golfers should come with their own clubs.) On the menu are “all of your Taco Bell favorites with some surprise treats sprinkled in.”
In other words, people who hate Taco Bell should probably just skip this opportunity—in fact, you have to be a Taco Bell Rewards member to apply for a Cantinas spot. If you haven’t signed up for a Rewards account (which is free), make sure you do so here before The Cantinas opens up reservations on July 16 at 12 p.m. ET.
“There’s a common misconception that retirement unlocks the life you’ve been waiting for. And while that may be true for some, we don’t think you should have to wait until 55 to live the life you’re craving,” Taco Bell’s U.S. chief marketing officer, Taylor Montgomery, said in a press release.
If you think 55 is a laughably young retirement age, then all the more reason to take advantage of The Cantinas now. Learn more here.
