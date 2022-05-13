Time to Turn It Up to 12: A 'This Is Spinal Tap' Sequel Is Coming
Fans of This Is Spinal Tap are getting something special for the film’s 40th anniversary in 2024: A sequel.
According to Deadline, director Rob Reiner is helming a sequel that will bring together original cast members Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer, and Michael McKean in another “mockumentary” that will take aim at the music industry.
Reiner said the premise will see Spinal Tap bandmembers David St. Hubbins (McKean), Derek Smalls (Shearer), and Nigel Tufnel (Guest) reuniting following the death of their manager, whose widow inherits the band's contract which stipulates that they owe her one final concert. They have to assemble to play or risk getting sued.
“The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, ‘Why don’t you do another one?’” Reiner said. “For so many years, we said, ‘Nah.’ It wasn’t until we came up with the right idea how to do this. You don’t want to just do it, to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story.”
The onscreen reunion won’t be smooth. “All these years and a lot of bad blood we’ll get into and they’re thrown back together and forced to deal with each other and play this concert,” Reiner added. (His character, director Marty DiBergi, will also reappear.)
This Is Spinal Tap helped birth the faux-documentary genre that was relatively obscure at the time, and some audience members believed they were seeing an actual band implode. (Among those fooled: Ozzy Osbourne.) It won’t be the original movie's first sequel: For 1992’s Break Like the Wind album, the cast shot new footage for a television special.
You'll get another Spinal Tap on March 19, 2024.
[h/t Deadline]