8 Tips for Keeping Your Home Hair-Free

Humans shed—typically anywhere from 50 to 100 hairs a day—and so do all pets (though it is true that some do so more than others). But while it might be pretty much impossible to have a completely hair-free home, there are steps you can take to keep hair from building up on furniture, bedding, and other surfaces. Roborock and Mental Floss have teamed up to provide easy tips that will help you keep your home as hair-free as can be, whether you own pets or not.

1. Cover your furniture

Avoid hair—both pet and human—from building up on the couch or sofa altogether by purchasing a cover. You should opt for one that’s machine-washable for easy cleaning. It’s also a good idea to select a cover made with a durable material such as polyester, known for its stain-, wrinkle-, and water-resistant properties, which will ensure it lasts for months (if not years).

2. Vacuum daily

Not only does daily vacuuming remove hair—and thus prevent it from building up or being tracked around your space—but it also helps remove dander, allergens, and dust particles. Ultimately, this can help improve indoor air quality. Similarly, you may consider snagging a vacuum with powerful suction along with pet hair brush attachments. And if vacuuming every day sounds like too tedious a task, consider picking up a robot vacuum that will do the work for you—you can even schedule it to clean at convenient times so you don’t have to think about it at all.

3. Use a duvet cover

Washing your bedding is key when it comes to minimizing the amount of pet and human hair at home; however, bulky comforters can take a long time to dry. Save time by swapping out your comforter for a duvet cover, which can be removed easily for cleaning. Wash the duvet cover at least once a week, especially if your furry friend sleeps in bed with you. Some also suggest sleeping on a silk pillowcase to keep hair shedding to a minimum.

4. Get dusting

Take the time to dust all flat surfaces—including, but not limited to, media consoles, coffee tables, shelves, and bookcases—in your home a few times a week to pick up excess hair you may otherwise not have noticed. While traditional dusters can do the trick, you can also use dryer sheets since they easily absorb static. Lint rollers are another great option. And if you have a pet, brushing them daily will also help mitigate hair around your home.

5. Purchase an air purifier

Air purifiers pack a powerful punch when it comes to removing allergens—including pet hair, dander, and dirt—from the air, ultimately helping to improve your home’s air quality. Look for devices with a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration system, which removes almost 100 percent—or at least 99.97 percent, to be exact—of dust, pollen and other airborne particles.

6. Change your air filters frequently—and clean the ducts, too

Pet hair can circulate through your home’s air vents and build up in the air ducts, so it’s a good idea to change your air filters every three months at the very minimum (some even suggest changing them monthly). Similarly, you’ll want to clean out the air ducts to remove any other trapped hair; experts recommend having them cleaned by a professional every two to three years if you have pets.

7. Snag a hair trap

Ever look in the shower after washing your hair to find clumps of it in the drain? (It’s more common than you think.) To avoid the hair from clogging up the drain and getting all over the bathroom, shell out a few bucks on a hair trap. These handy and easy-to-install shower drain inserts come in an array of sizes to fit all drains.

8. Try reverse washing

If your clothes are covered in hair, you may consider throwing them in the dryer for a bit before transferring them to the washing machine. This technique, known as reverse washing, helps loosen the hair so that it can be caught by the machine’s lint trap. The key is to put the dryer on the coolest setting (or, if you have the option, ditch the heat altogether.

