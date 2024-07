Tune Twist Quiz #1

<section data-block="TextEntry"><h3>He stretched something into the universeSo close I can feel itremove inhibitionsFeel the moisture on your skinNo one can feel anything for youJust put it inIs there anything elseThey can put words in your mouthLost in quiet wordsYou will stay with open armsThe book starts todayOthers are still registered</h3><p><p>Think you know what song this is? Type the name of the song (no quotation marks) or the artist into the box below to see if you've figured it out!</p></p><ul><li>Unwritten</li><li>Natasha Bedingfield</li></ul></section>