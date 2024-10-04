You Can Now Order a $200 South African Safari Through Uber

South Africa’s Cape Town is known for being one of the most beautiful cities in the world, boasting scenic mountains and ocean vistas. There are plenty of things to do in the area, and Uber just added another activity for tourists: a South African safari for just $200.

As part of its Go Anywhere program for tourists, the ride-hailing service is partnering with the Aquila Private Game Reserve to provide reasonably-priced day trips from Cape Town.

Booking is simple. After opening the Uber app, users can press the Uber Safari icon, and from there they will be prompted to choose a date for their reservation as well as pickup and drop-off locations. A confirmation message will then be sent via email. Reservations can be made 90 days to 24 hours ahead of time, but keep in mind that the feature is only visible to Uber users in South Africa.

Once the trip is booked, enjoying the excursion is just as easy .Riders will board an Uber Safari-branded vehicle in Cape Town before heading to the Aquila Private Game Reserve located about two hours away. Following lunch and a welcome toast, they will begin the safari led by rangers and guides in a traditional vehicle. Cape buffalo, lions, elephants, cheetahs, and rhinoceroses are some of the impressive megafauna they can hope to spot before returning to Cape Town.

Johan van Schalkwyk, commercial officer of Aquila Collection, shared his excitement for the collaboration in a statement: “Uber Safari allows folks to book and enjoy an unforgettable day at Aquila, where they’ll get to experience the Big 5 [safari animals] in an easy and luxurious way. It’s the perfect combination of modern convenience and natural beauty, all while supporting wildlife conservation efforts that are vital to preserving South Africa’s biodiversity.”

Uber Safari is only available now through January 25, 2025, with trips limited to Fridays and Saturdays. The $200 flat fee will cover up to four guests.

