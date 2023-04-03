Mental Floss
The Real Cost of The Simpsons’ House, McDuck Manor, and Other Cartoon Homes Is Higher Than You Might Think

Michele Debczak
How much would 742 Evergreen Terrace cost in 2023? The price might surprise you.
Cartoons ask viewers to suspend their disbelief—especially when it comes to real estate. Anyone who has browsed Zillow in 2023 knows how hard it is to afford a four-bedroom home on a single salary, despite what certain shows portray. To figure out just how unrealistic these living situations are, Hovia calculated the estimated cost of 12 animated houses from TV

The wallpaper retailer analyzed the latest Zillow data to estimate the cost of the fictional properties in the table below. They found that many cartoon families depicted as middle class or lower middle class would have to be living beyond their means to afford their homes. The Simpsons’ home at 742 Evergreen Terrace in Springfield—which Homer pays for with his nuclear power plant safely inspector salary—would cost $458,730 today. In Bob’s Burgers, the three-bedroom apartment the Belchers call home runs around $705,809, thanks to its proximity to the beach. That’s not including the cost of the struggling restaurant they run on the ground floor. 

Not every cartoon house on TV would be that costly. Arthur the Aardvark’s three-bedroom home in the fictional Elwood City is estimated to cost $141,863. SpongeBob’s house in Bikini Bottom is priced at $55—but compared to the cost of a supermarket pineapple, that’s not much of a deal. 

Other homes are just as expensive as you might imagine. To afford Scrooge McDuck’s manor from DuckTales, you would need to pay $25 million. Take a break from real-life real estate browsing to view the full list of cartoon home prices below.

Show

Property

Estimated Price

DuckTales

McDuck Manor

$25,000,000

Futurama

Robot Arms Apartments, New New York

$799,950

South Park

2001 E. Bonanza St., South Park, Colorado

$741,919

Bob’s Burgers

Ocean Avenue, New Jersey

$705,809

Rugrats

1258 North Highland Avenue, Hollywood

$668,851

The Simpsons

742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield

$458,730

Family Guy

31 Spooner Street, Quahog, Rhode Island

$357,958

The Flintstones

345 Cave Stone Road, Bedrock

$300,000

Phineas and Ferb

2308 Maple Drive, Danville

$152,000

Arthur

526 Main Street, Elwood City

$141,863

SpongeBob SquarePants

124 Conch Street, Bikini Bottom, Pacific Ocean

$55

