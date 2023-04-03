The Real Cost of The Simpsons’ House, McDuck Manor, and Other Cartoon Homes Is Higher Than You Might Think
Cartoons ask viewers to suspend their disbelief—especially when it comes to real estate. Anyone who has browsed Zillow in 2023 knows how hard it is to afford a four-bedroom home on a single salary, despite what certain shows portray. To figure out just how unrealistic these living situations are, Hovia calculated the estimated cost of 12 animated houses from TV.
The wallpaper retailer analyzed the latest Zillow data to estimate the cost of the fictional properties in the table below. They found that many cartoon families depicted as middle class or lower middle class would have to be living beyond their means to afford their homes. The Simpsons’ home at 742 Evergreen Terrace in Springfield—which Homer pays for with his nuclear power plant safely inspector salary—would cost $458,730 today. In Bob’s Burgers, the three-bedroom apartment the Belchers call home runs around $705,809, thanks to its proximity to the beach. That’s not including the cost of the struggling restaurant they run on the ground floor.
Not every cartoon house on TV would be that costly. Arthur the Aardvark’s three-bedroom home in the fictional Elwood City is estimated to cost $141,863. SpongeBob’s house in Bikini Bottom is priced at $55—but compared to the cost of a supermarket pineapple, that’s not much of a deal.
Other homes are just as expensive as you might imagine. To afford Scrooge McDuck’s manor from DuckTales, you would need to pay $25 million. Take a break from real-life real estate browsing to view the full list of cartoon home prices below.
Show
Property
Estimated Price
DuckTales
McDuck Manor
$25,000,000
Futurama
Robot Arms Apartments, New New York
$799,950
South Park
2001 E. Bonanza St., South Park, Colorado
$741,919
Bob’s Burgers
Ocean Avenue, New Jersey
$705,809
Rugrats
1258 North Highland Avenue, Hollywood
$668,851
The Simpsons
742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield
$458,730
Family Guy
31 Spooner Street, Quahog, Rhode Island
$357,958
The Flintstones
345 Cave Stone Road, Bedrock
$300,000
Phineas and Ferb
2308 Maple Drive, Danville
$152,000
Arthur
526 Main Street, Elwood City
$141,863
SpongeBob SquarePants
124 Conch Street, Bikini Bottom, Pacific Ocean
$55