Vegans Are Getting a Treat: Plant-Based Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey's Chocolate Bars
There are plenty of health benefits to adhering to a vegan diet—which eliminates any and all animal product—but sometimes you want a candy bar and all the dairy-filled pleasures it brings. Fortunately, The Hershey Company understands your plight: The chocolate giant has announced that plant-based versions of their Hershey’s chocolate bar and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are hitting shelves.
Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt and Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups both use dairy alternatives. The Reese’s cups use oat milk instead of dairy milk for the chocolate, as does the Hershey’s bar. Both carry the vegan label to avoid confusion with any of their other products.
The oat chocolate bar actually got “leaked” in September 2021, when some made their way to a food truck in North Carolina after the truck’s owner found some at a big-box store. Their availability at that time was limited to test marketing. That version of the bar didn’t yet carry the vegan label.
As Green Matters notes, The Hersey Company has offered dark chocolate versions of both products. While dark chocolate is typically considered vegan before being heavily processed with additives, those specific Hershey products were not.
The Reese’s plant-based cups should be on shelves in March; the Hershey’s bar will follow in April. If you’re searching but can’t yet find them, there’s always the rice-based vegan Kit Kat.
