Quiz: Can You Match the Victorian Slang Term to its Meaning?

&lt;section data-block=&#34;MultipleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;A figure of speech used to describe drunken men&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Afternoonified&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Batty Fang&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bricky&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Arfarfan&amp;#039;arf&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;MultipleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;A nickname given to a close friend&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Chuckaboo&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Gigglemug&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Basket of Oranges&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Benjo&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;MultipleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Temporary melancholy&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Not up to Dick&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Half-rats&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Got the Morbs&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Collie Shangies&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;MultipleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;Inferior, noisy singers&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Sauce Box&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Whooperups&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Church-bells&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Evening wheezes&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;MultipleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Courting which involves hugging”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Nanty Narking&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Cop a Mouse&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Doing the Bear&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Nurse the Hoe Handle&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;MultipleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;A verbal attack, generally made via the press&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bubble Around&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Dizzy Age&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Enthuzimuzzy&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Mafficking&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;MultipleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;A term for especially tight pants&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Umble-Cum-stumbles&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Gas-pipes&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Nose Baggers&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Mutton Shunters&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;MultipleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;“Perfect, complete, unapproachable”&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Fly Rink&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Daddles&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Podsnappery&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bang up to the Elephant&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;MultipleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;No appetite&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Damfino&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Skilamalink&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Orf Chump&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Butter Upon Bacon&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;MultipleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;A type of beard&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Fifteen Puzzle&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Door-Knocker&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Poked Up&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bob Tail&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;