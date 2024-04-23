Mental Floss

50 of the Most Legendary Viking Names

Many of the medieval names are inspired by Norse mythology and celebrate ancient gods like Odin, Thor, and Freyja.

By Mike Rampton

We ride for Valhalla at dawn.
We ride for Valhalla at dawn. / duncan1890, DigitalVision Vectors, Getty Images
facebooktwitterreddit

Some groups of people from history benefit from a bit of selective commemoration. Vikings are a big one for this—if you ignore 40 percent or so of what they actually did, they were super cool. Braids, runes, exploration, longships, drinking halls? Awesome. Raping, pillaging, vandalizing monasteries, and some of the other stuff? Not so much.

Their name game was mostly tip-top, though: Vikings like Sweyn Forkbeard (the legendary king believed to have been “killed by a ghost”), Harald Bluetooth (whom the wireless technology was indeed named after), and Edmund Ironside sported extremely rad monikers. (Admittedly, Gorm the Old might have been less than stoked with his sobriquet, and the less said about Cnut, the better.)

Within Viking culture, it was popular to name children after Norse gods. Many boys’ names like Thorsten and Toke were derived from Thor, the god of thunder and lightning, while others—such as Óðinn (pronounced like “o-DIN”)—come from Odin, the god of war and battle, and the deity who presided over Valhalla, the great hall in Asgard where fallen warriors could feast, drink, fight for fun, and be merry in the afterlife.

Many Viking names for boys also come from those gods’ foes (Bjørn and Ulf, meaning “bear” and “wolf,” referenced creatures the gods had to beat). Not only that, but many were thought to bestow certain attributes onto people, hence the widespread use of forenames like Hilda (meaning “maid of battle” or “fighter”), Astrid (meaning one who is “divinely beautiful”), and Freya (a “noble woman,” but also a throwback to Freyja, the Norse goddess of love, sex, war, and witchcraft, who rides a chariot pulled by cats). A baby boy with a butt-chin might be dubbed Skarde after this trait, and one with curly hair might come to be known as Kåre.

They must be doing something right: the Global Happiness Index is perpetually topped by Scandinavian countries, meaning many of the most joyful people in the world sport Viking names. Below are 50 of the most widely known for boys and girls. After all, if these kinds of monikers are good enough for all of ABBA, it means they’re probably good enough for the rest of us.

Baby Girl Names

Meaning

Agatha

good-hearted; good woman

Åse

goddess

Astrid

divinely beautiful; loved

Bodil

battle remedy; penance and fight

Estrid

fair and beautiful goddess

Freya

noble woman; of Freyja, goddess of love, sex, beauty, war, and magic

Frida

peace

Gertrud

spear; strength

Gro

to grow; to heal

Gudrun

battle; god and rune

Helga

sacred; blessed

Hilda

maid of battle; fighter

Inga

guarded by Ing, thought to be an older name for Freyr, god of peace, fertility, and the harvest

Liv

life

Randi

shield-wolf; shrine

Revna

raven

Signe

new victory

Sigrid

beautiful victory

Sif

wife and bride

Thurid

beautiful thunder

Thyra

helpful; thunder warrior; follower of Thor

Tora

of Thor; thunder

Tove

good; dove; peaceful

Ulfhild

wolf; battle 

Yrsa

wild bear; little she-bear

Baby Boy Names

Meaning

Åge

man that ploughs; ancestor

Arne

eagle; hearth

Bjørn

bear

Bo

to live; to dwell

Erik

absolute ruler; eternal ruler

Frode

wise; clever

Gorm

he who worships God

Harald

army ruler; war chief

Knud

knot

Kåre

curly-haired

Leif

descendant; heir

Magnus

greatest

Njal

giant; champion

Ødger

wealth; spear

Óðinn

lord of frenzy; of Odin, god of war and death

Ragnar

warrior; judgment

Rune

secret

Skarde

cleft chin

Sten

stone

Sune

son

Toke

Thor’s spear

Torsten

Thor’s stone

Troels

Thor’s arrow

Trygve

true; trustworthy

Ulf

wolf

Read More About Vikings:

manual

Home/LANGUAGE