50 of the Most Legendary Viking Names
Many of the medieval names are inspired by Norse mythology and celebrate ancient gods like Odin, Thor, and Freyja.
By Mike Rampton
Some groups of people from history benefit from a bit of selective commemoration. Vikings are a big one for this—if you ignore 40 percent or so of what they actually did, they were super cool. Braids, runes, exploration, longships, drinking halls? Awesome. Raping, pillaging, vandalizing monasteries, and some of the other stuff? Not so much.
Their name game was mostly tip-top, though: Vikings like Sweyn Forkbeard (the legendary king believed to have been “killed by a ghost”), Harald Bluetooth (whom the wireless technology was indeed named after), and Edmund Ironside sported extremely rad monikers. (Admittedly, Gorm the Old might have been less than stoked with his sobriquet, and the less said about Cnut, the better.)
Within Viking culture, it was popular to name children after Norse gods. Many boys’ names like Thorsten and Toke were derived from Thor, the god of thunder and lightning, while others—such as Óðinn (pronounced like “o-DIN”)—come from Odin, the god of war and battle, and the deity who presided over Valhalla, the great hall in Asgard where fallen warriors could feast, drink, fight for fun, and be merry in the afterlife.
Many Viking names for boys also come from those gods’ foes (Bjørn and Ulf, meaning “bear” and “wolf,” referenced creatures the gods had to beat). Not only that, but many were thought to bestow certain attributes onto people, hence the widespread use of forenames like Hilda (meaning “maid of battle” or “fighter”), Astrid (meaning one who is “divinely beautiful”), and Freya (a “noble woman,” but also a throwback to Freyja, the Norse goddess of love, sex, war, and witchcraft, who rides a chariot pulled by cats). A baby boy with a butt-chin might be dubbed Skarde after this trait, and one with curly hair might come to be known as Kåre.
They must be doing something right: the Global Happiness Index is perpetually topped by Scandinavian countries, meaning many of the most joyful people in the world sport Viking names. Below are 50 of the most widely known for boys and girls. After all, if these kinds of monikers are good enough for all of ABBA, it means they’re probably good enough for the rest of us.
Baby Girl Names
Meaning
Agatha
good-hearted; good woman
Åse
goddess
Astrid
divinely beautiful; loved
Bodil
battle remedy; penance and fight
Estrid
fair and beautiful goddess
Freya
noble woman; of Freyja, goddess of love, sex, beauty, war, and magic
Frida
peace
Gertrud
spear; strength
Gro
to grow; to heal
Gudrun
battle; god and rune
Helga
sacred; blessed
Hilda
maid of battle; fighter
Inga
guarded by Ing, thought to be an older name for Freyr, god of peace, fertility, and the harvest
Liv
life
Randi
shield-wolf; shrine
Revna
raven
Signe
new victory
Sigrid
beautiful victory
Sif
wife and bride
Thurid
beautiful thunder
Thyra
helpful; thunder warrior; follower of Thor
Tora
of Thor; thunder
Tove
good; dove; peaceful
Ulfhild
wolf; battle
Yrsa
wild bear; little she-bear
Baby Boy Names
Meaning
Åge
man that ploughs; ancestor
Arne
eagle; hearth
Bjørn
bear
Bo
to live; to dwell
Erik
absolute ruler; eternal ruler
Frode
wise; clever
Gorm
he who worships God
Harald
army ruler; war chief
Knud
knot
Kåre
curly-haired
Leif
descendant; heir
Magnus
greatest
Njal
giant; champion
Ødger
wealth; spear
Óðinn
lord of frenzy; of Odin, god of war and death
Ragnar
warrior; judgment
Rune
secret
Skarde
cleft chin
Sten
stone
Sune
son
Toke
Thor’s spear
Torsten
Thor’s stone
Troels
Thor’s arrow
Trygve
true; trustworthy
Ulf
wolf