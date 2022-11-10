These Walmart Early Black Friday Deals Can Help You Save Hundreds of Dollars This Holiday Season
Looking to get a jumpstart on the holidays? Beat the crowds this year and get your gift shopping over and done with before Black Friday itself—thanks to Walmart.
The retailer just rolled out their annual Deals for Days sale in the lead up to the bargain-hunting event. Similar to Amazon, this means you can get some impressive Black Friday deals a couple of weeks in advance, and gain early access to ever deeper discounts, if you’re a Walmart+ member.
Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as gain other member perks—including free shipping (with no order minimum), fuel savings at Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, and Murphy gas stations, access to Paramount+ and Spotify Premium, and much more.
When Do Black Friday Deals Start at Walmart?
Right now, you can score Black Friday savings at Walmart—well ahead of Thanksgiving. Here’s how: At the beginning of each week before Friday, November 25, the retailer will release new Black Friday markdowns online that are exclusive to Walmart+ members. Afterwards, the deep discounts will be made available to the general public.
Earlier this week, Walmart dropped early access deals for Walmart+ members at noon on Monday, November 7, but then made them available to non-members online later that day at 7 p.m. eastern standard time (EST).
Meanwhile, the second week of new doorbuster bargains for Walmart+ members begins at noon on Monday, November 14 and then everyone else later that day at 7 p.m. EST. The third and final week of Deals for Days starts at noon on Monday, November 21 for Walmart+ members, and then deals will be available for the general public online later that day, again at 7 p.m. EST.
Scroll down and shop this week’s best items from Walmart’s Deals for Days mega-sale below, and be sure to bookmark this page, as we’ll be updating it for every new drop.
TVs
Get the Hisense 40-inch Class 2K Full HD LED Roku Smart TV (H4030F) for $178 (Save $46)
Get the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart Roku TV (55S41) for $188 (Save $110)
Get the onn. 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED Roku Smart TV (100012586) for $268 (Save $111)
Get the Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV (V505-J09) for $298 (Save $60)
Get the Hisense 58-inch Class R6 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Roku Smart TV (58R6E3) for $298 (Save $40)
Get the Samsung 65-inch Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV (QN65Q60BAFXZA) for $848 (Save $152)
Laptops and Tech Gadgets
Get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K Streaming Device for $25 (Save $22)
Get the HP Chromebook (11.6-inch) for $79 (Save $19)
Get the Lenovo Tab M8 Tablet (8-inch) for $79 (Save $40)
Get the Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for $99 (Save $51)
Get the Acer Chromebook 315 (15.6-inch) for $149 (Save $30)
Get the Apple AirPods Pro (First Generation) for $159 (Save $21)
Get the Epson EcoTank ET-2400 Wireless Color All-in-One Printer for $179 (Save $70)
Get the LG 32-inch UltraGear Quad HD Monitor for $200 (Save $149)
Get the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook (15.6-inch) for $249 (Save $80)
Kitchen
Get the Farberware Easy Clean Aluminum Cookware Pots and Pans (11 piece) for $35 (Save $14)
Get the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $35 (Save $20)
Get the Beautiful 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $50 (Save $9)
Get the Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker for $50 (Save $30)
Get the Costway Dough Hook Whisk Beater for $90 (Save $42)
Get the Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (7.5 Quart) for $100 (Save $78)
Home
Get the Better Homes & Gardens 12-Ounce Two-Wick Jar Candle for $6 (Save $7)
Get the Hoover MAXLife PowerDrive Swivel XL Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $59 (Save $60)
Get the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for $98 (Save $101)
Get the SAFAVIEH Daley Geometric Plush Shag Area Rug (8-feet by 10-feet) for $122 (Save $22)
Get the Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $144 (Save $115)
Get the Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base for $258 (Save $192)
Get the Jianna Faux Leather Sofa for $300 (Save $81)
Toys & Games
Get the Star Wars: The Mandalorian—Galactic Snackin’ Grogu Animatronic Action Figure for $15 (Save $64)
Get the Pokemon Cards: Darkrai VSTAR Premium Collection Box for $20 (Save $20)
Get the Costway Goplus 40-inch Flying Saucer Tree Swing for $36 (Save $42)
Get the Hoverstar Flash Wheel Hoverboard for $80 (Save $48)
Get the Costway Inflatable Bouncer Kids Bounce House for $139 (Save $116)
Get the Funtok Licensed Chevrolet Silverado 12-volt Kids Electric Powered Ride Toy Car for $220 (Save $140)