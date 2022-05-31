Want to Save on Gas? A Walmart+ Membership Can Give You Back Over $75 at the Pump Each Year
With gas and food prices on the rise, finding a deal that saves you money is more important than ever. Warehouse memberships like the one offered by Sam’s Club can help you get more discounts on essential items. However, you might also want to consider Walmart+, especially now that the retailer is having a big weekend savings event soon.
You can get a Walmart+ membership for either $13 per month or $98 per year. This membership will give you access to extra savings on food, gas, and more. You can even get free shipping on orders and six months of Spotify Premium (worth $59) for no additional fee. Plus, there are exclusive discount events like the upcoming Walmart+ Weekend, which is happening from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, and members can save up to 40 percent on toys, tech items, and more.
Besides Walmart+ Weekend, there are other perks to getting the membership, like marked-down fuel prices. You could potentially save over $75 on fuel each year when you use this benefit at over 14,000 stations across 48 states, as it allows you to get up to 10 cents off per gallon at Exxon, Mobil, and Walmart stations. Because Sam’s Club is owned by Walmart, you’ll also get member prices at that retailer’s fuel centers.
Want to get your groceries delivered? You can get free same-day delivery at the same prices that are in the store. You can even plan ahead and reserve a members-only delivery slot, so your items will arrive exactly when you want them. There are some restrictions (like your order needs to cost at least $35) and there might be a fee for Express delivery depending on your location. For regular deliveries that don't include groceries, there’s no order minimum, so goods are shipped completely free.
Sign up for a Walmart+ membership today so you can save more at the pump, shop exclusive events, and reap additional benefits from this mega-retailer.