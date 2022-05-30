Watch Nearly 10 Minutes of Hilarious ‘Friends’ Bloopers
If your ultimate dream is to watch a Friends episode unfold in real time as a member of the studio audience, you’re sadly more than 15 years too late to make it happen. The final Friends installment aired in 2004, and the cast and creators have pretty definitively shut down any rumors of a reboot.
But that’s not to say there aren’t any opportunities to enjoy behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the beloved sitcom. The HBO Max reunion special, for one, is full of old footage of just that; and YouTube is a gold mine of blooper videos. Below is a 9-minute reel featuring some of the funniest ones across all 10 seasons of the show.
When it comes to ruining takes, it’s not always the fault of one of the Friends. Sometimes a monkey won’t stay on its mark, a board game starts making noise, or a baby won’t say “Da-da” on cue.
Then again, a Friend is often to blame. More than once did the cameras cut after a cast member uttered a certain four-letter word that certainly wasn’t in the script; or a scripted line was simply so hilarious that everyone couldn’t help but collapse into giggles. Courteney Cox also flubbed a few takes demonstrating that Grand Canyon is harder to say than you think it is.
Overall, the bloopers illustrate that the cast members are just as funny as the characters they’re playing; and the mistakes that happen while filming an episode are often just as funny as the episode itself.