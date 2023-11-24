Wearing Shoes Indoors Is Much Grosser Than You Think
Warning: You might be shocked to learn what kinds of germs are stuck to the bottoms and even the insides of your favorite shoes.
To wear shoes inside or not—that is the question. (And, of course, the modern-day version of Hamlet’s arguably most famous line). In some cultures, not removing your shoes upon entering one’s home is seen as a sign of disrespect; to others, it’s just plain ol’ disgusting: The germs! The bacteria! The dirt! You get the gist.
However, many folks don’t realize truly how gross it is to wear shoes indoors. A 2008 study detected a whopping 421,000 units of bacteria on both the bottom and inside of shoes. Among them? The notorious Escherichia coli, better known by its nickname, E. coli, which causes diarrhea, stomach cramps, and, in some cases, fever. Klebsiella pneumonia, which can be life-threatening, was also found. That’s not all, though: A separate 2021 study also detected C. difficile, or C. diff, on the bottom of shoes. Like E. coli, this specific strain of bacteria also causes gastrointestinal distress as well as colitis (inflammation of the colon). To top it off, some strains of harmful bacteria are resistant to antibiotics, which makes them all the more difficult to eliminate from your space.
Assuming you don’t have a shoeless household—but do have children or pets—this statistic becomes all the more stomach-churning (pun-intended, of course), with little ones and furry friends crawling, sitting, and perhaps even licking the floors of your home. So consider this your sign to deep-clean your floors if you haven’t already.
With all this in mind, it’s worth mentioning that dirty floors are a haven for bacteria since they stick to dust. That’s not the worst of it, though: These now bacteria-infected particles can get resuspended in the air for you to inhale or ingest. This is especially important to consider since Americans spend nearly 90 percent of their entire lives indoors, which means it’s important to keep your space tidy, use disinfectant cleansers, vacuum and mop frequently, and, last but not least, instate a no-shoe policy inside.
If you already take your shoes off indoors—or are highly considering it following this article (good on you)—be sure to take them off immediately; then, carry them to the shoe rack, closet, or basket. That way, you can be sure to avoid accidentally tracking germs, debris, dust, and bacteria throughout the home.
Now that you’ve made it this far, you’re more than likely considering a shoeless household. However, if you’re not wild about the idea of walking around barefoot—be it because you simply don’t want to, it’s uncomfortable, or you need the added arch support—but still want to reduce the amount of pathogens tracking through your home, we have a solution: Consider designating a specific pair of slippers or shoes to be worn indoors only.
