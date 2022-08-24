Spot the Black Bowtie in This Wedding-Themed Puzzle
Following cancellations and delays at the start of the pandemic, the wedding industry is experiencing a boom year. According to The Knot, up to 2.6 million weddings are expected to be held in 2022, which is roughly 400,000 more than we saw in 2019. If you’ve become an expert at determining whether your fellow wedding guests meet the dress code, you should ace the brainteaser below.
This wedding-themed hidden-image puzzle from the suit retailer Matalan features clothing items you might wear to a marriage ceremony—assuming you’re not the bride or groom. One piece of apparel is fancier than the others. Tucked among the striped neckties and floral dresses is a single black bowtie. See how long it takes you to spot it.
There are many bowties of different colors scattered throughout the scene, so you may find yourself searching for a while. Like the blue and red bowties, the black one is small and easy to miss. If you've scoured every inch of the illustration and still aren’t having any luck, check the answer in the image at the bottom of the article.
Marriage can be puzzling—and that’s before you bring brainteasers into the equation. After conquering this hidden-image search, see if you can solve a different logic puzzle themed around married life.