The Dog Breeds With the Most Westminster Dog Show Wins
The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show went differently than any ceremony in the event's 145-year history. At the end of this year's competition, a bloodhound named Trumpet was awarded Best in Show—a first for the breed. Trumpet's achievement highlights the disparity between Westminster's winningest breeds and the general dog population. Though 211 breeds are eligible to compete, only a fraction of them have taken home the top prize. Year after year, these are the breeds that have won the most at the Westminster Dog Show.
Terriers are the best-performing dogs by far; they've secured nearly a third of all the Best in Show prizes awarded since the competition launched in 1877. Of the category, wire fox terriers are the star breed, accounting for 12 wins total. The most recent wire fox terrier to be named top dog was King in 2019. Scottish terriers rank second overall, claiming eight wins between 1911 and 2010.
The English springer spaniel is the most decorated non-terrier breed on the list. The breed didn't take home its first crown until 1963, but it's made up for lost time, winning an additional five times in the years since.
Favoritism isn't necessarily to blame for the lack of diversity in the winner's club. The imbalance comes down to numbers; in the show's early days, fewer breeds were eligible to compete. Some accepted dogs like terriers were very popular in the late 1800s and early 1900s, which led to more of them entering the competition and increasing their breeds' chances of winning.
The winners podium at the Westminster Dog Show today looks different than it did a century ago. More breeds are able to compete than ever before, which gives underdogs like Trumpet a better shot at earning the title Best in Show. These numbers may change in the future, but as of 2022, the breeds listed below claim the most Westminster Dog Show wins. After reading the full ranking, you can learn more about the canine competition show here.
12 Best in Show Wins
Wire fox terrier
8 Best in Show Wins
Scottish terrier
6 Best in Show Wins
English springer spaniel
4 Best in Show Wins
Airedale terrier
American cocker spaniel
Boxer
Doberman Pinscher
Smooth fox terrier
Standard poodle
Sealyham terrier
Pekingese