20 Fruits and Vegetables Dogs Can and Can't Eat

It’s normal to want to spoil your dog with a treat every once in a while. Human foods, including vegetables and fruits, are a delicacy to our canine companions—and they can add a boost of fiber and nutrients to their diet. However, not all produce is created equal. Some foods are toxic to dogs, so it’s crucial to know which items they can eat and which ones they can’t. Below are the canine dietary recommendations for 40 fruits and vegetables.

You’ll notice that many of the fruits labeled safe still require the removal of seeds and cores. Seeds, pips, and stones (or pits) usually contain cyanide. The compound can be harmful to dogs, so you should remove those parts from the fruit or avoid the food altogether. Watermelon seeds and rinds can also cause intestinal blockages—therefore, owners should keep them away from their pets.

Some of the non-toxic items can still cause gastrointestinal issues for dogs. Like humans, pets may feel bloated after consuming cruciferous vegetables like broccoli in large amounts. That’s because they can cause gas—which, even if it doesn’t make your dog sick, may get them kicked out of the bedroom. When cooked, these veggies are best for your dog because they’re easier to digest. Toxic foods like grapes and avocados are a different story. If you suspect your dog has eaten any of the dangerous fruits or veggies on the second list, contact your vet immediately.

Remember that human food should generally be given to dogs in moderation, especially those high in sugar like bananas and berries. While it can be a healthy supplement to their diet, dogs can’t live on fruits and vegetables alone. Ensure your dog is getting is getting a proper, balanced diet before introducing vegetarian treats. According to experts, these are the best dog food brands out there.

20 Fruits and Vegetables Dogs Can Eat

Apples (core and seeds removed) Strawberries Oranges (peeled) Ripe, red tomatoes (stem and leaves removed) Bananas Blueberries Cucumbers Peaches (pit removed) Pears (seeds removed) Pineapple Watermelon (rind and seeds and removed) Peas Cooked potatoes Green beans Carrots Broccoli (in small amounts to avoid gastric irritation) Celery Zucchini Squash Kale (in small amounts to avoid gastric irritation)

20 Fruits and Vegetables Dogs Cannot Eat

Grapes Raisins Unripe tomatoes and tomato leaves and stems Avocados Cherries Wild mushrooms Onions Leeks Chives Scallions Garlic Shallots Raw potatoes Uncooked dried beans Limes Lemons Rhubarb Wild berries Starfruit Passionfruit

