Here’s What Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Really Ate While Playing Cannibals in ‘Bones and All’
Some people feel like knowing behind-the-scenes details about how a movie was made can make it hard to buy into the reality of the story. For others, pulling back the curtain on all that movie magic heightens their viewing experience and deepens their appreciation of the film itself.
If you’re in the latter category, you’ll probably enjoy learning that a Jack Russell terrier, a baby elephant, and a whale—among other animals—all helped create the sound effects for Jurassic Park’s terrifying T. rex. The Wizard of Oz’s tornado, meanwhile, was less towering cyclone than cloth sock.
And you’ll probably watch Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which follows the romance between a couple of young cannibals, with a particular question in mind: What were stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet actually chowing down on during the film’s gory gastronomic moments?
Nothing that they had to pretend very hard to like eating. As Russell recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly, “It was some combination of those maraschino cherries and dark chocolate sauce and things like that. They were very kind about us having, I guess, some tastier sweet treats.”
Depicting cannibalism on screen requires a fair amount of culinary innovation, though not always in the dessert department. In 2022’s horror flick Fresh, for example, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan dined on various meat products, from pork to pâté.
“A chef prepared everything, and we worked really closely with him to make sure that things look visually a little unsettling but real,” director Mimi Cave told MovieMaker.
By the end of production, Edgar-Jones had soured on pâté—but not because of any association to human meat. “If you have to eat pâté, like lumps and lumps of pâté, it’s going to put you off pâté,” she explained during a Sundance Film Festival panel, per Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
No word on whether Russell and Chalamet now feel similarly about maraschino cherries.
