What to Buy In April—Plus What You Should Probably Skip
It’s one of the best times of the year to save on lawn care tools and essentials.
It might seem like April isn’t a great time to save because there aren’t any major sales holidays like Memorial Day happening, but that’s actually changed in recent years. Between Wayfair’s Way Day sale (which typically kicks off at the end of the month) and spring events at home improvement retailers, this sleeper sales month can be a surprisingly good time to stock up on outdoor and home items.
Not only that, but you can get a lot of freebies in April, like a free cone at Ben & Jerry’s on Tuesday, April 16, or some free ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses from Warby Parker, ahead of the solar eclipse happening on Monday, April 8. Below, check out more details about what to buy—and what to skip—throughout April.
What to Buy in April
1. Lawn Care Essentials
If you’re focusing on gardening and lawn care this spring, there are two big sales events happening this month that can help you save money while you tackle tasks on your to-do list. Starting on Thursday, April 4, you can get significant markdowns on all kinds of essentials at both The Home Depot and Lowe’s.
SpringFest, as it’s known over at Lowe’s, will run until Wednesday, May 1, and while the full details of the sale aren’t available yet, you can expect to get big discounts on mulch, Miracle-Gro soil, and outdoor tools. Meanwhile, The Home Depot’s Spring Black Friday event will last through to Sunday, April 28 and you’ll be able to find similar sales on mulch and soil, as well as outdoor power equipment, annuals, and more.
2. Cookware and Furniture
Looking to get a head start on shopping for Mother’s Day gifts? Wayfair’s Way Day sale should be happening later this month—likely around Wednesday, April 24—and the 48-hour event can be a good chance to save upwards of 80 percent across all kinds of categories, including furniture, kitchen gadgets, and more. While the details of the sale are still being kept under wraps, in previous years there were big markdowns on top brands like Cuisinart, GreenPan, and Ninja. If you’re thinking about upgrading Mom’s cookware or giving her a new rug or countertop appliance, these discounts are definitely worth checking out.
3. Beauty Products
April can be a surprisingly good time to shop for makeup and skincare essentials, especially over at Sephora. The retailer is set to host a massive sales event that will kick off on Friday, April 5 and run through Monday, April 15. You’ll be able to get 30 percent off on all Sephora Collection items (including hydrating face masks, lip gloss, and liquid foundation), plus save up to 20 percent on select brands like The Ordinary, Supergoop!, Laneige, and others.
4. Easter Clearance Items
Easter fell on Sunday, March 31 this year, and because of that, you can snag a lot of items—like Easter candy and decor—on clearance right now. While you could end up saving between 70 to 90 percent at CVS, Michaels, and Walgreens as the month goes on, you can also get up to 50 percent off on Easter holiday items right now over at Target or Walmart. Just keep in mind that if you wait too long, you might not have much to choose from later in April.
5. Car Seats
If you’re shopping for a new car seat, you’re in luck. Every April, Target runs a Car Seat Trade-In event, giving shoppers an opportunity to recycle their old models. In return, you’ll get a 20 percent off coupon that you can use at the store toward a new car seat, stroller, or other select baby gear. This promotion kicks off on Sunday, April 14 and runs through Saturday, April 27, so you’ll have plenty of time to shop around.
What to Skip in April
1. Grills
We’re just a hop, skip, and a jump away from peak grilling season, but if you’ve been on the fence about investing in a better grill, you might want to reconsider for the time being. While you could potentially get a decent discount on one thanks to the big sales happening at Lowe’s and The Home Depot in April, demand for grills is usually highest around April and May, so we don’t expect to see significant price drops on these items during either of the events. If you wait until Memorial Day sales to kick off next month, you could get a better deal, but otherwise, consider waiting until around September or October, when demand for them typically dwindles down.
2. Summer Clothing
With the days getting longer and warmer, you might be tempted to swap your sweaters and cozy winter coats for dresses, sandals, and other summertime apparel. But if you can, resist the urge to splurge until around July, when many major apparel brands (like Madewell and Nordstrom) offer their biggest semi-annual sales. By then, you’ll be able to scoop up all kinds of deals on summer (and even winter) apparel.
3. Mattresses
Tossing and turning over the average cost of new mattress? As a general rule of thumb, it’s better to wait until a major sales event like Memorial Day before you buy a new one. Last year, makers like Tuft & Needle offered significant markdowns on some of their most popular models around that sales tentpole. We expect comparable deals headed into this Memorial Day sales season, so just hang tight and wait it out a few weeks—you’ll get a better bargain that way.