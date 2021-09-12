Quiz: Which Original Beanie Baby Are You?

In the 1990s, Beanie Babies were somehow everywhere and nowhere. As soon as scores of the plush animals rolled off factory lines and were stocked on shelves, they were snatched up by collectors and speculative investors. Depending on the human-to-Beanie ratio, violence could erupt. Survivors claimed rare Beanies that could be sold at a profit on the secondary market.

But not all Beanie hoarders were in it for the cash. Many simply adored the stuffed creatures for their cute features and eclectic personalities—at least, as much personality as an inanimate object full of pellets can have. See which of these four Beanie Babies—Patti, Squealer, Legs, or Pinchers—from the Original 9 best suits your personality traits.

The Beanies were the brainchild of Ty Warner, who debuted his colorful menagerie in 1993. But Beanie Mania didn’t break out until around 1995, when Ty employee Lina Trivedi proposed adding birthdays and individual poems to the toys. Ty soon employed the clever strategy of “retiring” Beanies and removing them from circulation, driving demand even higher.

As with most fads, Beanie Babies cooled off, though some can still fetch significant sums. Princess the Bear, a purple ursine released to benefit a Princess Diana memorial fund in 1997, has sold for $25,000—but collectors prefer it be stuffed with PVC rather than PE pellets. (And truthfully, they’re not all that rare, so you probably won’t get anywhere near that.) You can also comb your attic for Patti the Platypus, who has gone for as much as $12,000.

