Why Does My Dog Lick Me?

There’s nothing like coming home to canine kisses after a long day at work. While a lick from your dog is often a sign of affection, sometimes the behavior has a more unusual motive.

Dogs show their love by licking you. As The Kennel Club explains, it’s a comforting and instinctive action that reminds them of how their mothers treated them as pups. Licking releases dopamine and endorphins in dogs and helps them connect with others. What’s more, dogs may lick their human companions to show empathy. Research shows that our four-legged friends are more likely to kiss us when we’re visibly upset, possibly indicating that they want to express concern and lift our spirits.

Sometimes licking has a different, much less cute, explanation: Your dog wants you to throw up for them. This behavior can be traced back to your pet’s wild ancestors. Dr. Alexandra Horowitz, head of the Horowitz Dog Cognition Lab at Barnard College at Columbia University, told the American Kennel Club, “Researchers of wild canids—wolves, coyotes, foxes, and other wild dogs—report that puppies lick the face and muzzle of their mother when she returns from a hunt to her den—in order to get her to regurgitate for them.” The instinct likely persists in domesticated canines. If your dog is more interested in licking your face than any other part of you, this is probably the reason.

Dogs may also give you kisses because the natural salt on your skin tastes good to them. Sweat mainly contains sodium and water, so you may find that your pet wants to lick you after a workout session. Certain scented lotions and body washes may appeal to them as well.

When it’s excessive, licking may be a sign of behavioral issues. In some cases, dogs do it as a way of coping with boredom, anxiety, or stress, and it can even be a symptom of obsessive-compulsive disorders. If you notice your dog licking you nonstop, note important details like when the action started, what triggers it, and how long it lasts. Reach out to your vet as soon as possible to tackle the issue.

