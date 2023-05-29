The 25 Best Beaches in the World
A day at the beach isn’t always a day at the beach. Even on a sunny day, it’s hard to enjoy a strip of shoreline that’s crowded, dirty, and uncomfortable. Fortunately, you don’t need to invest hours of research to plan the perfect summer vacation. A group of experts has already determined the world’s best beaches for you.
Worlds50beaches.com surveyed more than 750 journalists, influencers, and agencies specializing in travel to rank the most desirable beach destinations on Earth. No.1 on their list is Lucky Bay in Western Australia. The Cape Le Grand National Park property, which is known for its white sand beaches and vivid blue waters, is a hotspot for beachgoers. It’s great for wildlife lovers as well, and it’s not uncommon to see kangaroos hopping across the sand.
Coming in second place is Source D’Argent in Seychelles off East Africa. It’s located on the small island of La Digue, making it one of the more difficult places on this list to access. Tourists who make it out there will be rewarded with pink sands, calm waters, and plenty of sunshine. But the perfect beach trip doesn’t necessarily require serious travel. McWay Beach in Monterey County, California—the only beach on the list in the mainland U.S.—ranks No.16. (Hawaii makes more than one appearance.)
You can view the 25 best beaches below, or access the full ranking of the world’s 50 best beaches here. Though it’s possible to skip some common beach annoyances through careful planning, others are unavoidable. Here’s the science behind why sand sticks to everything, and how to minimize it on your next beach trip.
The World's Top 25 Beaches
- Lucky Bay, Australia
- Source D’Argent, Seychelles
- Hidden Beach, Philippines
- Whitehaven, Australia
- One Foot, Cook Islands
- Trunk Bay, U.S. Virgin Islands
- Honopu, Hawaii
- Reynisfjara, Iceland
- Navagio, Greece
- Balandra, Mexico
- Goloritze, Italy
- Pipe Creek, Bahamas
- Pink Beach, Indonesia
- Grace Bay, Turks & Caicos
- Gardner Bay, Ecuador
- McWay Beach, California
- Turquoise Bay, Australia
- Le Morne, Mauritius
- Sancho, Brazil
- Seven Mile, Cayman Islands
- Lanikai, Hawaii
- Maya, Thailand
- Moro, Spain
- Kelingking, Indonesia
- Meads, Anguilla