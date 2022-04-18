TobyKeith, a 21-Year-Old Chihuahua, Is Officially the World’s Oldest Dog
Regardless of whether he can learn any new tricks, TobyKeith of Florida is an impressive pooch. At more than 21 years old, the seasoned chihuahua is officially the oldest living dog on Earth, according to Guinness World Records.
As UPI reports, the pet was surrendered by his original owners when he was just a few months old. Gisela Shore was volunteering at a West Palm Beach animal shelter when she heard the dog's story and brought him home. She changed his name from Peanut Butter to TobyKeith, and he's been her companion for over two decades.
The average life expectancy for chihuahuas falls between 12 and 18 years old. TobyKeith has greatly exceeded that range; born on January 9, 2001, TobyKieth turned 21 earlier this year. Shore suspected that her pet might be eligible for a world record when he reached his 20s, and this year, the Guinness World Records committee verified his status as the oldest known dog on the planet. TobyKeith celebrated the announcement with a bath, a nail clipping, and a special car ride.
Aside from a heart condition, the tan chihuahua is in relatively good health for his age. He spends his days going on short walks, lying beside his owner at her home work station, and eating rice, poultry, and vegetables. Shore credits his longevity to a nutritious diet and regular exercise.
TobyKeith isn't the only chihuahua to earn recognition from Guinness World Records. Before she died in 2020, Milly the chihuahua was the smallest living dog. Here are more facts about the small but mighty dog breed.
[h/t UPI]