These 'Young Frankenstein' Bloopers Are Abnormally Funny
Mel Brooks's Young Frankenstein (1974) is stuffed with hilariously deadpan line deliveries, but the cast wasn't always on-script behind the scenes. As demonstrated by the blooper reel below, the actors struggled to get their lines out during the movie's more absurd moments.
Though it's based on the Frankenstein movies from the 1930s, the classic horror-comedy features more laughs than frights. The script and the performances were funny enough to keep the cast in stitches between takes. According to Cloris Leachman, Gene Wilder was especially notorious for breaking character on set.
“He killed every take [with his laughter] and nothing was done about it!” the Young Frankenstein actress told the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2014. The crew had to reshoot takes up to 15 times to get through Wilder's laughing fits.
The rest of the cast was more composed when the cameras were rolling, but some bits were too funny to resist. The scene where Marty Feldman bites Madeline Kahn's mink scarf was particularly hard to film without the performers cracking up.
The bloopers weren't the only footage cut from the final film. The original movie packed in even more jokes, but director Mel Brooks removed a significant portion of them following mixed reactions from test audiences. After watching the outtakes below, read more facts about Young Frankenstein here.