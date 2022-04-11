Get Ready to Battle Mosquitoes This Summer With a Pack of Zap It! Bug Zappers—Now on Sale
The warm summer months are just around the corner. And with that comes mosquito season. The tiny, cold-blooded insects hibernate during the winter, but once temperatures rise above 50°F, it’s their signal to reemerge. Though they thrive best at around 80°F, this doesn’t mean they haven’t already awakened from their slumber by springtime. To get ready for battle with these vampiric creatures, you’ll need the right tools, one of which is now on sale.
Instead of trying to squish mosquitoes with your hands, the Zap It! Bug Zappers can help you zao them away. The best price for this two-pack of zappers is $25 in the mini size, which is now discounted by $5 or about 15 percent off the regular price of $30. The sizes medium and large are also on sale for $30 and $34, respectively.
The Zap It! Bug Zappers are essentially electrically charged fly swatters that look like tennis rackets. They have a 4000-volt grid that instantly kills pesky flies, mosquitoes, and other insects. It has a triple-layer safety mesh to protect you from any accidental zaps. Once you charge the zapper using the included USB cable, you’ll be able to get up to 10,000 zaps from a single charge. You’ll also find the on/off switch and indicator light on the handle to let you know when the racket is electrified.
This device can be used inside and outside, so you'll be covered whether you're enjoying an evening indoors or camping under the stars. And because the handle has an LED light, you can see the insects buzzing around you in the dark.
Check out the two-pack of Zap It! Bug Zappers on Amazon while they’re still on sale. If you’re looking for more ways to keep the bugs at bay, take a look at this $5 citronella wax candle.