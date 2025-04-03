Celebrate 20 Years of Joe Wright’s ‘Pride & Prejudice’ at a Regency Ball

English novelist Jane Austen has continued to make an impact since her death in 1817. Her works critiquing the pressures of marriage and social hierarchies are still analyzed today, and they’ve received multiple big-screen movie adaptations; one of the most famous may be Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice (2005), starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen. If you’re a fan of the novel and its screen version, there’s an upcoming event you won’t want to miss.

This year marks two decades since the film’s premiere, and to celebrate, Focus Features is hosting the Pride & Prejudice 20th Anniversary Ball in Pasadena, California, on May 22. The event will take place in the luxurious ballroom of the Langham Huntington hotel, which is embellished with golden accents and elegant chandeliers. Guests will be treated to live music, performances, and other immersive experiences to match the lavish atmosphere. People can expect to enjoy cocktails and light dishes. Pride & Prejudice fans will be happy to know that attendees are encouraged to dress in “period attire” matching the movie’s Regency setting. The hotel will also sell “exclusive accessories,” so people can take home a keepsake from the night.

Tickets cost $150 for general admission and $300 for the VIP experience. The former includes entry to the ball for three hours (from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. PDT) and a glass of champagne or a non-alcoholic sparkling drink. VIP attendees will get the same beverage option and early entry to the ball (entering at 7:30 p.m. instead of 8:00 p.m.). Additionally, VIP guests will receive a tote bag with an exclusive Pride & Prejudice vinyl and other ball-exclusive items, along with a copy of the novel. Event parking costs an additional $20.

If you haven’t read the book but still love the movie, don’t let that keep you away; director Joe Wright admitted to not having read the novel or seen the 1995 miniseries when he signed on to adapt it. Here are more facts about the 2005 movie you should know.

