Quitting Smoking Is Beneficial Even in Old Age, Study Finds

There are several misconceptions surrounding smoking later in life, including that quitting after decades won’t make much of a difference health-wise. Medical experts, however, know there are benefits to quitting at any age. A recent study makes this clearer than ever before. As New Atlas reports, giving up smoking as late as 75 years old can add years to a patient’s life.

For their study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, researchers at the University of Michigan School of Public Health calculated average death rates by age and smoking status. The numbers showed that compared to those who never smoked, participants who had smoked throughout their lives or currently smoked up to ages 35, 45, 55, 65, and 75 would lose 9.1, 8.3, 7.3, 5.9, and 4.4 years of life on average, respectively, if they continued the habit.

On the flip side, subjects who stopped smoking at each age were shown to regain months to years of their lifespan. The 35-year-olds saw the most benefits of quitting, living 8 years longer on average. While that amount of time dwindled the longer they smoked, even the oldest members of the study were better off after quitting. Former smokers who quit at ages 65 and 75 saw a 23.4 percent and 14.2 percent higher respective chance of gaining at least one year of life. For 65 year olds, the average loss of life avoided was 1.7 years, and for 75 year olds it was 0.7.

Most anti-smoking campaigns target younger demographics, but this research shows that older smokers still have plenty to gain from changing their lifestyle. “[Quitting] rates among older adults who smoke have remained stagnant and to our knowledge, no research had established benefits for them of quitting,” study co-author Thuy Le, PhD, said in a statement. “The cessation beneﬁt is not limited to young and middle-aged adults who smoke; this study demonstrates its applicability to seniors as well.”

According to MyHealth.Alberta, giving up cigarettes can defer many complications associated with aging, such as cancer and issues with memory and concentration. The decision can also lower one’s risk of developing blood clots and losing their sense of smell and taste— both of which are concerns for older individuals.

