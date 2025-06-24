Can You Identify These Famous City Skylines?

Google Earth has been one of the most useful tools on the internet for decades. It’s been instrumental in numerous projects, ranging from tracking animal and plant species to preserving Indigenous languages spoken around the world.

Many people also simply enjoy exploring the planet for fun. With 3D maps made from satellite imagery, you can use it to visit your house, roam mountain ranges, dive into oceans, or even view Earth from space from the comfort of your home.

If you’re a geography enthusiast, join Google Earth’s 20th anniversary celebration by taking this quiz. You can put your worldwide architectural knowledge to the test by guessing the locations of the 3D city skyline views below.

Google Earth is ideal for viewing the world in the present day, but what if you could do the same with locations dating back to 4000 BCE? It’s possible with TimeMap.org. The site allows you to examine changes in worldwide boundaries over time, from states to countries, using a slider at the bottom of the screen. Although the map focuses on civilization rather than natural land development, it’s still a fascinating way to understand how drastically the world has changed.

