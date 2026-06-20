Quiz: Which Disney Prince Is Your Fairytale Match?

From enchanted castles to magical kingdoms, from wishing in a well to wishing on a star, Disney has given us a cast of unforgettable princes and princesses. But what happens when we step into the fairytale ourselves?

Chances are, you've seen a Disney Princess movie and found yourself identifying with either a prince or a princess.

Belle loves to read and is devoted to helping her father. Rapunzel takes control of her destiny, determined to fulfill her dream of seeing the floating lanterns. Aladdin is resourceful and adventurous, ultimately revealing his good heart. The Beast (Prince Adam) is reserved but enjoys a romantic evening of dinner, dancing, and fun.

Maybe you see a bit of yourself in one of these characters, or perhaps you feel you match perfectly with one! Who is the Disney Prince to your Disney Princess? Answer these five questions to discover which Disney Prince is your ideal fairytale match.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Personalities&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; You got: Aladdin! &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; You got: The Beast! &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; You got: Prince Charming! &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; You got: Flynn Rider! &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; You got: Prince Eric! &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

Who was your perfect Disney Prince match? Did you get the result you hoped for? Explore more Disney personality quizzes at Mental Floss to find out which characters reflect your personality.

DISNEY PRINCES

More often than not, Disney Princesses are the stars of their movies. Most film titles spotlight these heroines, and their stories revolve around their dreams and the friends who help them achieve their “happily ever after.”

Cinderella mops and scrubs into the center of her story, not Prince Charming. Ariel swims to center stage in The Little Mermaid, not Prince Eric. This focus on the heroine is also seen in classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Sleeping Beauty. However, some films give equal attention to both leads. Beauty and the Beast, for example, follows both Belle's and the Beast's journeys and their growing connection. The same can be said for Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in Tangled, Tiana and Prince Naveen in The Princess and the Frog, Pocahontas and John Smith in Pocahontas, and Mulan and Li Shang in Mulan.

There are a few exceptions. Aladdin, who becomes a prince, is the true star of his story, while Jasmine plays a supporting role. Some films, like Moana and Raya, focus entirely on a heroine who follows her own path without a romantic male partner.

Regardless of their role, Disney Princes are also vital to the stories they inhabit. In some cases, the princess's happily ever after wouldn't be complete without her prince by her side.

THE OFFICIAL LINEUP

While Disney does not maintain an official list of princes (as is the case with Disney Princesses), certain characters are widely recognized as Disney Princes.

Prince Charming (Cinderella)

Prince Phillip (Sleeping Beauty)

Prince Eric (The Little Mermaid)

Prince Adam (Beauty and the Beast)

Aladdin

Prince Naveen (The Princess and the Frog)

Flynn Rider (Tangled)

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