Quiz: Can You Finish These Shakespearean Insults Before You Lose Your Wit?

Shakespeare is known as one of the greatest writers of all time, but romance and tragedy weren’t the only things he put into words so well: he also had a knack for insults. From quick jabs to wildly creative roasts, his plays are packed with cutting lines that still sting (and amuse) centuries later. His characters, from Falstaff to Hamlet, didn’t just argue—they traded some of the most memorable verbal takedowns in literary history.

But how well do you know Shakespeare’s sharpest burns? Can you finish these iconic insults from just a few words? Test your wit with the quiz below!

Did you get a perfect score—or would Shakespeare say you “have a plentiful lack of wit”? If you’re ready for more Bard-inspired challenges, check out our other quizzes. And if you want to dive deeper into his language, explore our language section to see how his words still shape the way we speak today.

The Bard's Best Burns

Now that you’ve had a taste of Shakespeare’s insult style, here are some of his most memorable burns—and the characters who delivered them. From lovers' quarrels to rivalries, these burns appear in every corner of the Bard’s plays, showing that no one was safe from a cleverly crafted jab. Some are playful, some are brutal, and some are just plain bizarre, but all are peak Shakespeare.

1. The Servant Spat

'The Taming of the Shrew' by William Shakespeare. | Sepia Times/GettyImages

“Away, you three-inch fool!” – The Taming of the Shrew (Act 4, Scene 1)

In Shakespeare's comedy The Taming of the Shrew, one of the most memorable barbs comes from a humorous exchange between servants. After Grumio complains about the rough journey and suggests that they are both beasts, Curtis fires back with this sharp retort. The line highlights Grumio’s short temper and dimwittedness, while also adding a moment of comedy to an otherwise tense scene.

Translation: “Get lost, you small-minded idiot!"

2. See You Never

'As You Like It' by William Shakespeare. | Sepia Times/GettyImages

“Let's meet as little as we can.” – As You Like It (Act 3, Scene 2),

Amid the twists and turns of As You Like It, the cynical Jaques delivers this line to Orlando after seeing his overly sentimental love poems for Rosalind. The remark is both witty and cutting, expressing Jaques’s desire to avoid someone whose outlook and behavior clash sharply with his own. Even a casual disagreement becomes a perfectly timed insult in Shakespeare’s hands.

Translation: “We should probably just avoid each other from now on.”

3. Sourpuss Stare

'Coriolanus' by William Shakespeare. | bauhaus1000/GettyImages

“The tartness of his face sours ripe grapes.” – Coriolanus (Act 5, Scene 4)

Shakespeare's Coriolanus is a tragedy for many reasons, but one of the biggest might be the bloke on the receiving end of this insult. Menenius uses this line to roast Coriolanus, painting him as so grim and severe that even the sweetest grapes would turn sour at the sight of him. It’s a clever mix of metaphor and wordplay that still holds up today.

Translation: “He looks so miserable it ruins the mood.”

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