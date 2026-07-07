Quiz: How Quickly Can You Name the 4 U.S. States That Start With 'A'? Most People Forget the Same One

Do you live in a state that starts with a vowel?

While there’s only a 2% chance you call a "U" state home, there’s a four in 50 chance you reside in an "A" state. America’s four "A" states cover a surprising amount of ground, both literally and meteorologically. From the barren tundras of the far north to the sun-drenched deserts of the Southwest, these states serve as cornerstones of the American experience—and the U.S. map. They share the same first letter, but their longevity, landmarks, and landscapes are a different story. Think brittle glaciers but also thick swamps; ancient river valleys but also prehistoric red rocks.

Can you name all four U.S. states that start with an "A"? Most people find the final one hiding in plain sight.

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How many "A" states did you recall before the clock stopped ticking? The first three mainland states likely came to mind quickly, but did you remember the last one? Don't worry, we won't tell your old teacher if you stumbled on it. Ready to humble your friends? Share this quiz and see who comes out on top, then circle back around for more Mental Floss geography quizzes.

The Wild Frontiers

A view of Denali reflected near Wonder Lake. | Lijuan Guo/Shutterstock

Alaska and Arizona are the "A" states that usually come to mind first. Between them, they host some of the most iconic landscapes in the U.S. National Park system. In Alaska, you have Denali, which was established in 1917 and is less a park and more an endless stretch of wilderness roughly the size of New Hampshire. Anchored by the tallest peak in North America—Denali—for most of the year, it’s just snow, ice, and grizzly bears.

Arizona may very well be on another planet. It’s all about the desert: sand, snakes, and saguaro. Everyone knows the Grand Canyon, but the state has a lot more going on. You have the Petrified Forest, which is basically an open-air museum of ancient fossils. Then there’s Saguaro National Park, where the landscape is marked by those unmistakable cacti you see in every Western movie. Alaska gives you the ice; Arizona gives you the fire.

The Southern Classics

The thermal waters of Hot Springs National Park. | Zack Frank/Shutterstock

If you forgot Alabama and Arkansas during the quiz, don't sweat it. They don’t have the same buzzy, bucket-list-worthy parks that bring in millions of visitors every summer. Instead, they offer something different—a sweeter, Southern slice of American life.

Alabama doesn’t have a traditional National Park, but it does have the Little River Canyon National Preserve. It’s a unique little spot because the Little River actually flows along the top of Lookout Mountain, which is a rare geological feat within the 50 states. It may not be as famous as National Parks like the Grand Canyon, but it's a national treasure that certainly deserves its flowers.

Arkansas has Hot Springs National Park, but it’s not exactly what you’d think of when you hear "National Park." Located in the heart of "The Natural State," it’s not so much about hiking through the wilderness. Instead, it’s something like an old-school resort town that’s been part of the park system since the 1920s. It's actually older than Yellowstone by 40 years, having been set aside by the government in 1832.

You walk down the main street, and you’re in the park. It’s a very different vibe from the remote mountains in Alaska or the deserts of the Southwest, but it’s a huge part of the state’s history. You’ll find plenty of rugged trails in the region, but you won't find healing thermal waters like these anywhere else.

You’ve officially cleared a tricky corner of the map. From the Arctic Circle down to the Gulf Coast, these four "A" states paint a surprisingly full picture of the country's range. Not a bad way to get four states closer to the finish line.

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