Quiz: How Fast Can You Guess All 20 Items Banned From Disneyland?

Disney Parks are seeing an encouraging uptick in popularity, proving there’s nothing better for a hardcore fan than community. If you’re a Disney lover, there’s no doubt you know all the latest movies, TV shows, rides, and merchandise, but how well do you know the rules of the parks? Test your knowledge by naming 20 banned items from Disneyland in under four minutes with the quiz below:

Were you able to get a perfect score under the time limit? If you frequent Disneyland, you might’ve known all of these already, but the way they’re categorized might’ve tripped you up! Be sure to share the quiz with your Disney-obsessed friends to see how they do.

More Disney Quizzes:

Banned Items and Banned Guests

In addition to items that are banned at Disneyland, some things can get you banned from the popular California park. On the website, a disclaimer notes:

“We reserve the right to deny admission, prevent entry or require a person already admitted to leave the Disneyland Resort or any party thereof, without refund, liability or compensation, for failure to comply with any of these rules, for unsafe, illegal or offensive behavior, to ensure safety, security or order, or if we consider that the circumstances otherwise so require, in our sole and absolute discretion.”

Disney can deny someone entrance or ask someone to leave at their discretion, and they also reserve the right to ban someone completely from ever returning. One of these circumstances includes lying on an application for a Disability Access Service (DAS), in which case “the guest will be permanently barred from entering the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort, and any previously purchased annual passes, Magic Key passes, tickets, and other park products and services will be forfeited and not refunded.”

And these aren’t guidelines just written down for appearances. Disney takes their rules seriously, even removing big-name celebrities over the years, including Bruce Springsteen, Blake Lively, and Barack Obama—though, to be fair, Lively and Obama were not famous at the time.

But just because Disney Parks are strict doesn’t mean people will stop breaking the rules anytime soon. Just this week, Inside the Magic reported on rumors that human remains were being spread on the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disney World, something that has been reported on multiple times over the years.

With places as special as the Disney Parks, it makes sense that visitors hold sentimental value over their experiences. But if that experience comes with breaking the rules, you might be risking your chances to ever return.

You May Also Like: