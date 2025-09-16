No Capes: 37 Things That Can Get You Banned From Disneyland

In 1967, the same year the Pirates of the Caribbean ride debuted, park officials a Disneyland made a curious declaration: They were banning all “hippies” from the premises.

“If we allowed people with weird outfits into the park, that might cause other patrons to make derogatory remarks, and that could lead to trouble,” a park spokesperson told the Associated Press. “So we avoid trouble by not letting the hippies inside.”

After another generational skirmish in 1970, this one involving antiwar and pro-marijuana demonstrators taking over Tom Sawyer Island, the park also banned "long-haired youths" from the premises.

Fortunately, hippies are now welcome. But there are still a number of prohibited items and behaviors at Disneyland and its sibling park, Disney World, that could theoretically earn one a temporary or even permanent ban from the happiest place on Earth.

The rules are detailed in customer help pages for both Disneyland in Anaheim, California, and Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Before planning your next trip, you might want to avoid packing the following:

Items Prohibited at Disney Parks

Prohibited Item Description Weapons Firearms of any kind; ammunition; knives Self-Defense Products Mace; pepper spray Marijuana Includes any product containing marijuana; the parks also prohibit any illegal substances Prop Weapons Any replica or toy guns, knives Fireworks Explosive and/or flammable items; smoke or fog machines Alcohol Permitted in resort hotels; wine permitted in the Downtown Disney District or Disney Springs at select table service restaurants only Glass Containers Permitted in the resort but not the park proper; baby food jars are acceptable Noisemakers Horns; whistles; megaphones Recreational Devices Drones; remote-controlled cars; skateboards; in-line skates; bicycles (unless in a designated resort area) Certain Strollers Must not exceed 31 inches in width or 52 inches in length Wagons Including stroller wagons or any trailer-type equipment Some Mobility Devices Only devices with three or more wheels that move at a walking pace are permitted Suitcases No suitcases, bags, or backpacks over 24 inches long, 15 inches wide, and 18 inches high are permitted Ice No ice cubes or dry ice in bags Folding Chairs BYOC (Bring Your Own Chair) is not permitted Selfie Sticks Includes phone and flag sticks Tripods Tripods over 6 feet tall are not permitted Balloons Prohibited only at Animal Kingdom theme park, Animal Kingdom Lodge, water parks, and ESPN Wide World of Sports Plastic Straws Prohibited only at Animal Kingdom theme park, Animal Kingdom Lodge, and water parks Non-Coast Guard Approved Flotation Devices/Swim Noodles Prohibited only at water parks Generators; Propane Heaters Prohibited only at ESPN Wide World of Sports Large Misting Fans Prohibited only at ESPN Wide World of Sports Flags Larger Than 3 Feet by 5 Feet; Metal Flag Poles Prohibited only at ESPN Wide World of Sports; PVC, plastic, or wooden flag poles under 4 feet long are permitted

This isn’t an exhaustive list: Both Disney destinations note that any item park staff deems “harmful or disruptive” can be declared contraband.

There are some behaviors that are off-limits, as well:

Activities Prohibited at Disney Parks

Activity Description Sales No sales of goods or services are permitted Distributing Written Material Patrons cannot hand out leaflets, pamphlets, or other material Character Impersonation Patrons cannot pretend to be a cast member or employee of the park Unauthorized Entry Any unauthorized access to restricted areas is prohibited Unauthorized Events Any assemblies, speeches, or demonstrations Commercial Photography Photos or video for commercial (non-private) purposes, i.e. shooting a film Unauthorized Solicitation Collecting money for any group, charity, etc. Obstruction Blocking doorways, sidewalks, corridors Balcony Clothes-Drying No draping of wet towels, clothes, etc. is permitted at resorts Pets Only service animals are permitted; pets are allowed in designated resort areas

Again, Disney reserves the right to challenge any other activity not on this list if it’s considered harmful or disruptive.

While the parks don't have a formal dress code, they do discourage the following:

Clothing and Apparel Prohibited at Disney Parks

Clothing Description Clothing That Drags on the Ground Any clothing, capes, pants, etc. that drag on the ground; presumably (though not expressly) intended to curb trip hazards Objectionable Tattoos Any potentially offensive or explicit tattoo, including profanity Costumes and Masks Guests 14 and older are prohibited from wearing costumes unless costumes are permitted as part of a special park event Multiple Layers of Clothing Not prohibited but may be subject to search

Disney's Discretion

So what’s the penalty for smuggling marijuana or, worse, a folding chair? Disney asserts that “We reserve the right to deny admission, prevent entry or require a person already admitted to leave the Disneyland Resort or any party thereof, without refund, liability or compensation, for failure to comply with any of these rules, for unsafe, illegal or offensive behavior, to ensure safety, security or order, or if we consider that the circumstances otherwise so require, in our sole and absolute discretion.”

In other words, one might be asked to leave or not be admitted in the first place if the rules aren’t followed. This might result in a trespass warning, which is not a criminal charge, but essentially a caution not to attempt to re-enter the park. If you do, it’s possible legal complications could arise.

While a permanent ban is unlikely to come down over a selfie stick, the Disney parks do reserve the right to banish a patron if they’re found to have lied on an application for the Disability Access Service (DAS), which provides alternative accommodations for individuals who might have difficulty waiting in line, such as a person with autism. Specifically:

“If it is determined that any of the statements a guest made in the process of obtaining DAS are not true, the guest will be permanently barred from entering the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Resort, and any previously purchased annual passes, Magic Key passes, tickets, and other park products and services will be forfeited and not refunded.”

Is there any recourse for poor judgment at the Magic Kingdom? Some law firms advertise their expertise in crafting appeals to Disney’s internal security department, which can opt to overturn any trespass or ban edict. That process can take months, however, so it’s best to get started well in advance of any potential vacation. And leave the selfie stick at home.