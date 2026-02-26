Quiz: How Fast Can You Name All the ‘Bridgerton’ Books in Order?

Happy Bridgerton day, gentle readers! The second half of the fourth season has just arrived on Netflix, and fans are rushing to their TVs to find out how this addicting installment plays out. The beloved period drama is based on Julia Quinn’s book series, though it has taken some liberties with storyline changes—and the storyline order. Have you read all eight of the main Bridgerton books? Test your knowledge by naming them in order as fast as you can:

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bridgerton Book No. 1&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Write in your answer&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Duke and I&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Duke And I&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bridgerton Book No. 2&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Write in your answer&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;The Viscount Who Loved Me&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bridgerton Book No. 3&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Write in your answer&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;An Offer from a Gentleman&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;An Offer From a Gentleman&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;An Offer From A Gentleman&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bridgerton Book No. 4&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Write in your answer&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;Romancing Mister Bridgerton&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bridgerton Book No. 5 &amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Write in your answer&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;To Sir Phillip, With Love&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bridgerton Book No. 6&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Write in your answer&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;When He Was Wicked&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bridgerton Book No. 7&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Write in your answer&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;It&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s In His Kiss&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;It&amp;amp;amp;amp;#039;s in His Kiss&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;TextEntry&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;Bridgerton Book No. 8&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h3&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Write in your answer&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/p&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;On the Way to the Wedding&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;On The Way To The Wedding&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Were you able to name all eight books, or did some of the names trip you up? If you got a perfect score, congratulations, you’re a definite Bridgerton book fan! But you already knew that, didn’t you?

The fourth season of Bridgerton, which is inspired by the third book, An Offer From a Gentleman, follows Benedict Bridgerton’s relationship with Sophie Baek. The Netflix show deviated from the book order with the third season, which skipped ahead to the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, following Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington’s romance.

The successful adaptation has already been renewed for a fifth and sixth season, and we’d bet Netflix will keep it going for as long as executive producer Shonda Rhimes and showrunner Jess Brownell want it to, books or not. The series has become a staple for the streamer, with the first part of Season 4 bringing in 39.7 million views in its first few days.

Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 | Photograph by Ollie Upton/HBO

Now that Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 has been released, the wait is on for the fifth season. But in the meantime, there are many other highly anticipated book adaptations releasing this year, including other period dramas sure to gain attention. Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice series, starring Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet and Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, will release this fall. And before that, the final season of Outlander premieres on Starz on March 6.

Other book adaptations coming to the small screen in 2026 include The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2 on February 20, Scarpetta on March 11, and House of the Dragon Season 3 in June. And though it isn’t expected to be released in 2026, it was just announced this week that a new Jane Eyre adaptation is in the works, starring Aimee Lou Wood in the titular role with a script penned by Miriam Battye.

As for the big screen, book lovers can look forward to adaptations such as Project Hail Mary, Animal Farm, The Odyssey, Verity, and more this year.

There’s a reason great books keep being adapted—both classic and modern, and both for TV and film—and we’ll be here to watch almost all of them.

