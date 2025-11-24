Quiz: How Fast Can You Name the Disney Movie From Three Clues?

Disney superfans must be studied. From movie marathons and Disney Parks trips to incredible merchandise and even Disney-themed baby names, there’s nothing a Disney fan won’t do to prove their love for the fandom. Of course, one of the many ways to test your knowledge and remind everyone that you are the biggest expert is by acing another trivia quiz. Take our latest below:

Were you able to get a perfect score? Perhaps this one was a little easy for the biggest Disney fans, but for others, it might serve as a reminder to get out there and marathon some Disney movies again!

There are so many beloved classics from our childhoods to revisit, along with fresh watches of more recent releases. From Disney princesses to sweet animals, the characters in Disney movies are forever cherished for their relatability, bravery, and kind hearts. That is, the heroes we’re talking about, of course.

And, of course, when you consider all of the animated and live-action Disney movies out there, the options seem truly endless when coming up with your watch-list. Luckily for you, if you’re feeling a bit uninspired, we’re more than happy to share some movie-watching data with you to kick off your marathon.

Most Popular Disney Movies by State

Based on data from Google Trends pulled in 2021, the site FinanceBuzz pulled together the most popular Disney movie by state, and the results may surprise you. In any case, this will serve as a great jumping-off point for the most popular movies you should know inside and out—if you want to be considered a Disney superfan, that is.

Interestingly, The Lion King (1994) and The Lion King (2019) were tied in first place for the most popular movie, taking the No. 1 spot in four states each. Considering this data was gathered in 2021, I wonder if recency bias had any impact on the live-action version.

Other favorites that reigned as the most popular in various states include Peter Pan, Toy Story, Pinocchio, Soul, Frozen, Monsters, Inc., Luca, and more. Be sure to add all of these to your watch list for some holiday break binging.

Looking for more recent releases to check out? We don’t blame you. You may have started to slack on your Disney movies in the past few years, and we totally get it. We’d recommend adding the following to your watch list: Snow White (2025), Freakier Friday (2025), Elio (2025), Inside Out 2 (2024), Moana 2 (2024), Elemental (2023), and The Little Mermaid (2023).

Stay tuned to Mental Floss’s quiz section and Disney section for more trivia and fun Disney facts!