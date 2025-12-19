Quiz: How Quickly Can You Identify These ‘70s Disney Movies?

When you think of the most popular or the most impactful Disney movies, your mind might not go to the 1970s. Partially described as the “dark era” of the House of Mouse, these titles were largely absent of songs, and sometimes even of cheer. But that doesn’t mean this decade didn’t give us iconic films. Test your knowledge on this part of Disney movie history with our trivia quiz:

The 1970s Were a Transitional Period for Disney

From The Aristocats, which I watched all the time growing up, to Robin Hood, there were definitely glimmers of cheer throughout the ‘70s when it came to Disney. But still, the decade is regarded as an off-time for Disney, with Movie Web noting that Walt Disney’s death in 1966 had, expectedly, a ripple effect on the brand.

The entertainment landscape was changing, and Disney started to go in a different direction. We started to see the full change by the ‘80s, but the ‘70s were the transitional period.

Eventually, Disney’s son-in-law Ron Miller took over the company, becoming president in 1980 and CEO in 1983. In a feature by Den of Geek, the publication reports that Miller wanted to make more mature movies, something that he reportedly disagreed with other Disney execs about.

“I’ll tell you, candidly, that there appears to be a lid on our product,” Miller reportedly shared with Starlog at the time (per Den of Geek). “The age group we typically appeal to just won’t give us the big attendance numbers that some other studios get.”

The ‘70s and ‘80s were a time of many firsts for Disney, including its first PG-rated movie, The Black Hole, in 1979, and, eventually, in 1984, the launch of production label Touchstone Pictures. This allowed the company to produce films for adults without the Disney name, which had been—and still is—synonymous with family-friendly projects.

Without Touchstone, we might not have ever gotten beloved titles such as Pretty Woman, Father of the Bride, Armageddon, and The Waterboy. (Yes, those are all technically Disney movies.)

So while the ‘70s might have been a strange decade for Disney, it still gave us and led to incredible things.

